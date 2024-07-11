Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG AI Nano Cell 80 4K 65" Smart TV 2024 + LG Soundbar S60TR | Sonido Potente 440W

  • Bundle de Televisor y Soundbar por tiempo limitado

LG AI Nano Cell 80 4K 65" Smart TV 2024 + LG Soundbar S60TR | Sonido Potente 440W

65NANO80TSA.ES60T

LG AI Nano Cell 80 4K 65" Smart TV 2024 + LG Soundbar S60TR | Sonido Potente 440W

bundle image
2 Productos en este paquete
Front view of LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 with text of LG NanoCell, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

65NANO80TSA

LG AI Nano Cell 80 4K 65" Smart TV 2024
Vista frontal de la LG Soundbar S70TR, un subwoofer y unos altavoces traseros

S60TR

LG Soundbar S60TR | Sonido Potente 440W
Texturas arremolinadas con los colores del arcoíris en un televisor LG NanoCell.

Siente la esencia del color puro.

Descubre un reino vivo con ricos colores y claridad gracias a la tecnología LG NanoCell.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Colores puros en 4K

La claridad real expresa una mirada más nítida.

Sumérgete en un vívido mundo 4K, donde los colores estallan y la nítida claridad crea una impresionante sinfonía visual.

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

Procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Experimenta un entretenimiento excelente mejorado desde dentro

El procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en cada acción.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Barra de sonido LG sobre un fondo negro resaltado por un foco.

El compañero de sonido perfecto para tu LG TV

Completa la experiencia de tu LG TV con la barra de sonido S60TR gracias a su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Sonidos más envolventes

LG Remote apunta hacia un televisor LG con la barra de sonido LG debajo. LG TV muestra el menú de la interfaz WOW en la pantalla. La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y el subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar mostrando una imagen en pantalla con una actuación musical. Dos ramas de ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. Barra de sonido LG con tres pantallas de TV diferentes arriba. Uno muestra una película, otro muestra un concierto y el otro muestra un noticiero. Debajo de la barra de sonido, hay tres íconos para mostrar cada género.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Las barras de sonido LG completan la experiencia de tu LG TV

WOW Interface

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede a WOW Interface en tu LG TV para un control simple de la Soundbar, como cambiar los modos de sonido, perfiles y para acceder a otras funciones útiles, incluso mientras miras.

Se reproduce un acogedor concierto en un LG TV con una LG Soundbar debajo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Televisores compatibles con interfaz WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Los televisores compatibles con FHD 63 pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

****WOW Interface puede variar según el modelo de Soundbar.

*****Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 454 x 838 x 57,7

Peso del televisor sin soporte

21,5

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 454 x 838 x 57,7

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 454 x 903 x 269

Dimensiones de la caja (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 600 x 970 x 172

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 156 x 269

Peso del televisor sin soporte

21,5

Peso del televisor con soporte

21,7

Peso del embalaje

27,7

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

300 x 300

VIDEOJUEGOS

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

Modo HGIG

Si

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Modo Imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Control de Brillo AI

Si

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

ENERGÍA

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

ACCESIBILIDAD

Colores invertidos

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Contraste Alto

Si

CONECTIVIDAD

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

SONIDO

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Salida de Audio

20W

SMART TV

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Configuración Familiar

Si

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Entrada)

Canales LG

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Incorporado)

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

WebOS 24

Todas las especificaciones

