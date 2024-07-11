Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG AI Nano Cell 80 4K 75" Smart TV 2024 + LG Soundbar for TV con Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 canales S70TY

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

  • Bundle de Televisor y Soundbar por tiempo limitado

LG AI Nano Cell 80 4K 75" Smart TV 2024 + LG Soundbar for TV con Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 canales S70TY

75NANO80TSA.ES70T

LG AI Nano Cell 80 4K 75" Smart TV 2024 + LG Soundbar for TV con Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 canales S70TY

bundle image
2 Productos en este paquete
Front view of LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 with text of LG NanoCell, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

75NANO80TSA

LG AI Nano Cell 80 4K 75" Smart TV 2024
Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and subwoofer

S70TY

LG Soundbar for TV con Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 canales S70TY
Texturas arremolinadas con los colores del arcoíris en un televisor LG NanoCell.

Siente la esencia del color puro.

Descubre un reino vivo con ricos colores y claridad gracias a la tecnología LG NanoCell.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Colores puros en 4K

La claridad real expresa una mirada más nítida.

Sumérgete en un vívido mundo 4K, donde los colores estallan y la nítida claridad crea una impresionante sinfonía visual.

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

Procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Experimenta un entretenimiento excelente mejorado desde dentro

El procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en cada acción.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Excelencia de audio óptima para un LG QNED

Complete la experiencia LG QNED con la barra de sonido que complementa maravillosamente su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Encantadores paisajes sonoros te rodean

Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG QNED contra la pared con el soporte a juego QNED en un espacio habitable gris y de madera en perspectiva en ángulo, que muestra a un hombre tocando una guitarra frente al océano. LG Soundbar y LG TV en una sala de estar tocando una actuación de orquesta. Ondas blancas de gotas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Las barras de sonido LG completan la experiencia de TV LG

Diseño LG QNED a juego

Combina maravillosamente con LG QNED

Aprecie la armonía visual de LG QNED y la nueva barra de sonido LG Crest Design para interiores refinados.

LG Soundbar y LG QNED TV contra la pared con el soporte a juego QNED en un espacio habitable gris y de madera en perspectiva en ángulo, mientras LG QNED TV muestra a un hombre tocando una guitarra. LG Soundbar y LG QNED TV contra una pared color crema con el soporte para TV a juego QNED. En la televisión se reproduce un vídeo de una mujer cantando en un estudio de grabación. Debajo del televisor hay un moderno soporte de madera geométrico. Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG QNED en una pared con el soporte para TV a juego QNED en un espacio acogedor y con poca luz, con juguetes para niños. En la televisión se ve un vídeo de un niño tocando el violonchelo.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 678 x 964 x 59,9

Peso del televisor sin soporte

31,4

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 678 x 964 x 59,9

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 678 x 1 027 x 361

Dimensiones de la caja (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 820 x 1 115 x 200

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 344 x 361

Peso del televisor sin soporte

31,4

Peso del televisor con soporte

31,8

Peso del embalaje

40,7

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

400 x 400

VIDEOJUEGOS

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

Modo HGIG

Si

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Modo Imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Control de Brillo AI

Si

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Attached)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

ENERGÍA

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

ACCESIBILIDAD

Colores invertidos

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Contraste Alto

Si

CONECTIVIDAD

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Wi-Fi

Si

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

SONIDO

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Salida de Audio

20W

SMART TV

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Configuración Familiar

Si

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Entrada)

Canales LG

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Incorporado)

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

WebOS 24

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

3.1.1

Potencia de salida

400 W

Número de altavoces

7 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Estándar

Música

Cine

Juego

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Voz clara Pro

Deportes

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

AAC

Dolby Atmos

DTS Digital Surround

DTS:X

CONECTIVIDAD

Óptico

1

Entrada HDMI

1

Salida HDMI

1

USB

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

Conexión inalámbrica posterior preparada

HDMI SOPORTADO

Pasante

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

CEC (Enlace sencillo)

120Hz

Canal de retorno de audio (e-ARC)

Dolby Vision

HDR10

Pasante (4K)

VRR / ALLM

CONVENIENTE

Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

Modo de sonido TV Compartir

Control de modo de la barra de sonido

WOW Interfaz

WOW Orquesta

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Principal

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

PESO

Principal

3,0 kg

Subwoofer

5,7 kg

Peso bruto

13,3 kg

ALIMENTACIÓN

Consumo en apagado (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (principal)

33 W

Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

33 W

ACCESORIO

Mando a distancia

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable HDMI

AUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUCIÓN

Muestreo

24bit/96kHz

Qué opina la gente

Encontrar en la zona

Disfruta de este producto cerca de ti.

Ofertas exclusivas para tí