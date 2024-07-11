Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  Bundle de Televisor y Soundbar por tiempo limitado

LG AI Nano Cell 80 4K 86" Smart TV 2024 + Barra de Sonido LG SH7Q

86NANO80TSA.ESH7Q

LG AI Nano Cell 80 4K 86" Smart TV 2024 + Barra de Sonido LG SH7Q

2 Productos en este paquete
Front view of LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 with text of LG NanoCell, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

86NANO80TSA

LG AI Nano Cell 80 4K 86" Smart TV 2024
vista frontal con altavoz de subgraves

SH7Q

Barra de Sonido LG SH7Q
Texturas arremolinadas con los colores del arcoíris en un televisor LG NanoCell.

Siente la esencia del color puro.

Descubra un reino vivo con ricos colores y claridad gracias a la tecnología LG NanoCell.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Colores puros en 4K real

La claridad real desde una minada más nítida

Sumérgete en un vívido mundo 4K, donde los colores resaltan y la claridad nítida crea una impresionante sinfonía visual.

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

Procesador AI alfa 8 4K

La inteligencia artificial mejora cada momento

Inmersión, impulsada por lo que hay dentro. Nuestro avanzado procesador AI alpha 8 4K optimiza el audio y la imagen, sumergiéndote más profundamente en cada momento de la acción.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

El televisor LG se encuentra en el espacio infinito, mostrando una gran escena de olas. La barra de sonido LG está debajo del televisor. Se ven ondas debajo de la barra de sonido.

Barra de sonido LG SH7Q

Disfrute del verdadero sonido poderoso

El mejor sonido para tu experiencia de cine con un diseño de alto poder de 800 W.

Te ayudamos a aprovechar al máximo tu televisor LG

Las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas para mejorar sin problemas el rendimiento de los televisores LG y para combinarse con los televisores LG. Juntos, los dos crean la mejor experiencia de sonido.

Experiencia de sonido cinematográfico Impulsado por una barra de sonido de 5.1 canales y 800 W

Audio de 5.1 canales, potencia de 800 W y un altavoz de subgraves: la barra de sonido LG SH7Q es el equipo definitivo con sonido claro e inmersivo para una experiencia de sonido envolvente mejorada.
El televisor LG está en la pared de la sala de estar. Se está reproduciendo una película en la pantalla del televisor. La barra de sonido LG está justo debajo del televisor en un estante beige con un altavoz trasero colocado a la izquierda. Se muestra el logotipo de Dolby Atmos Virtual en la parte inferior derecha de la imagen.
Desde la izquierda, una imagen del altavoz de subgraves, un primer plano de un televisor LG que muestra el montaje en la pantalla y la barra de sonido LG debajo. A la derecha, desde arriba hacia abajo: primer plano de la barra de sonido LG. Un televisor LG, que muestra una playa al atardecer, y la barra de sonido LG con el altavoz de subgraves colocado en la sala de estar.
Especificaciones clave

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 927 x 1 104 x 59,9

Peso del televisor sin soporte

45,2

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 927 x 1 104 x 59,9

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 927 x 1 167 x 362

Dimensiones de la caja (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

2 115 x 1 215 x 228

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 532 x 362

Peso del televisor sin soporte

45,2

Peso del televisor con soporte

45,9

Peso del embalaje

58,4

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

600 x 400

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

5.1

Potencia de salida

800 W

Número de altavoces

6 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Estándar

Música

Cine

Voz clara

Deportes

Juego

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

DTS Virtual:X

AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

Óptico

1

Salida HDMI

1

USB

1

Versión Bluetooth

4.2

Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

HDMI SOPORTADO

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

CEC (Enlace sencillo)

CONVENIENTE

Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

Control de modo de la barra de sonido

Modo de sonido TV Compartir

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Principal

1 200 x 97 x 145 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

PESO

Principal

8,6 kg

Subwoofer

5,3 kg

Peso bruto

21,0 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable óptico

Mando a distancia

ALIMENTACIÓN

Consumo en apagado (principal)

0,5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (principal)

95 W

Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

0,5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

33 W

