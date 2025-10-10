Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV LG HD AI 32" 2025 32LR600PSB

Smart TV LG HD AI 32" 2025 32LR600PSB

Smart TV LG HD AI 32" 2025 32LR600PSB

32LR600BPSC
Front view of LG HD TV, LR60 with text of LG SMART TV AI and 2024 on screen with 2-pole stand
Front view of LG HD TV, LR60
Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG HD TV, LR60
Side view of LG HD TV, LR60
Rear view of LG HD TV, LR60
Close-up of the top edge of LG HD TV, LR60
Funciones principales

  • Colores naturales y vívidos en una pantalla HD
  • Imagen nítida y realista con el procesador Alpha 5 AI Gen6
  • Visualización cinematográfica inmersiva en casa con HDR10 Pro
  • Experiencia de juego mejorada con Game Dashboard y Optimizer
Más

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación son solo representativas. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Una ilustración en forma de guijarro de color naranja, amarillo, rosa y azul sobre un televisor HD LG.

Una ilustración en forma de guijarro de color naranja, amarillo, rosa y azul sobre un televisor HD LG.

Sumérgete en colores vibrantes y claridad.

Los televisores LG HD brindan claridad vívida y colores intensos a todo tu contenido favorito.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

HDR10 Pro

Ilumina los detalles finos

Ingresa a un mundo donde cada color resalta y el brillo está perfectamente ajustado para brindar vistas impresionantes, todo logrado gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra un primer plano del rostro de un hombre en una habitación oscura y con tonos morados. A la izquierda, se muestra "SDR" y la imagen está borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra "HDR10 Pro" y la imagen es clara y nítida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Procesador alpha 5 AI Gen6

Vive cada momento aún más real

Procesador AI Alpha 5 Gen6 de LG con luz roja y verde que emana por debajo y líneas de circuito coloridas que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

El procesador Alpha 5 AI Gen6 mejora la imagen y el sonido para una experiencia más inmersiva.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Virtual 5.1

Sumérgete en una sinfonía espacial

Sienta la emoción inmersiva de un cautivador sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 5.1 y escuche cada eco con gran detalle de audio.

El televisor LG emite burbujas de sonido y ondas desde la pantalla que llenan el espacio.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Se debe activar a través del menú de modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

webOS 23

Sincroniza tu TV contigo

Descubre la televisión que está hecha a tu medida, con Mi perfil, Tarjeta rápida y AI Concierge.

*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día, y solo se ofrecen en países que admiten PLN en su idioma nativo.

***Aplica a los modelos OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD fabricados a partir de 2023.

****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

*Se puede crear un número ilimitado de perfiles; sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará un máximo de 10.

**Las funciones, menús y aplicaciones compatibles mencionadas anteriormente pueden variar según el país y el momento del lanzamiento.

***La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región y la serie.

****La palabra clave "Para ti" en AI Concierge solo está disponible en países que admiten PLN en su idioma nativo.

***** Las palabras clave recomendadas varían según la aplicación principal y el momento.

******Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Un control remoto LG Magic con el botón circular central, iluminado con una luz neón púrpura alrededor del botón para resaltarlo. Un suave brillo púrpura rodea el control remoto sobre un fondo negro.

Un control remoto LG Magic con el botón circular central, iluminado con una luz neón púrpura alrededor del botón para resaltarlo. Un suave brillo púrpura rodea el control remoto sobre un fondo negro.

Magic Remote

La magia está
en tus manos

Libérate de las limitaciones de los botones anticuados. El control remoto LG Magic Remote desbloquea todas las funciones inteligentes de tu televisor LG con un clic, un desplazamiento o tu voz.

*Las funciones y características de Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma.

Una amplia gama de contenidos listos para ver

Se muestran seis miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión y los logotipos de LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+ se encuentran debajo.

Se muestran seis miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión y los logotipos de LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+ se encuentran debajo.

Servicios OTT

Explora fácilmente tus servicios de streaming favoritos

Sumérgete directamente en una nueva serie de la forma más sencilla posible, con acceso directo integrado a tus aplicaciones y servicios de transmisión favoritos.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requiere una suscripción independiente y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

*****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.

En la pantalla se reproduce un acogedor concierto en una sala de estar. El menú de la interfaz WOW aparece como una superposición y el usuario accede a la configuración de la barra de sonido.

Seks miniaturebilleder af film og TV-shows vises sammen med logoer for LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ og Apple TV+ nedenunder.

Interfaz WOW

La simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede a la interfaz WOW en tu televisor LG para disfrutar de un control sencillo de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones prácticas, incluso mientras miras televisión.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control de modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del control remoto del televisor LG está limitado a ciertas funciones.

***Ten en cuenta que el servicio podría no estar disponible al momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

****HD es compatible con la interfaz WOW.

Sumérgete en la zona definitiva de películas y juegos.

Experiencia de cine en casa

Magia del cine con la comodidad de tu hogar

Ambiente de cine recreado en casa. HDR10 Pro garantiza que cada película se presente en su máximo esplendor, con colores y contraste excepcionalmente precisos para una experiencia cinematográfica más inmersiva.

Una familia estaba sentada en el suelo de una sala de estar poco iluminada, junto a una pequeña mesa, mirando un televisor LG montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Gameplay de otro nivel

Mejora tu experiencia de juego con funciones de nivel superior

La tecnología inmersiva HGiG garantiza que cada momento de juego se vea increíble, mientras que eARC hace que todo suene increíble.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice "¡GANA!", mientras el jugador agarra el joystick del juego. Los logotipos de eARC y HGiG se colocan en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de videojuegos y pantallas de televisión que se reúnen para especificar y publicar directrices para mejorar la experiencia de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

**La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país

Controles justo donde los necesitas

No dejes de utilizar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de Control del Juego sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú del Optimizador de Juego sobre el juego.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de Control del Juego sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú del Optimizador de Juego sobre el juego.

*El Panel de Control del Juego solo se activa cuando tanto "Optimizador de Juego" como "Panel de Control del Juego" están activados.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Sostenibilidad

Descubra la visión de LG HD AI para el futuro

Elija lo que es mejor para el planeta con envases livianos y biológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje de LG HD sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

Embalaje de LG HD sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

