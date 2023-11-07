About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Accessibility Help Banner

Accesibilidad web de LG.com

Entorno digital equitativo para todos

Creemos que todos deberían poder usar nuestro sitio de forma conveniente sin importar las restricciones o condiciones físicas o medioambientales. Para mantener los estándares de accesibilidad web de LG.com, hemos establecido LWCAG (la política estándar de accesibilidad web de LG.com) y realizamos supervisión constante de los problemas de accesibilidad web.

Ayuda de accesibilidad

Esta pauta explica cómo usar las funciones de accesibilidad ofrecidas por Windows, navegadores web o LG.COM para ayudar a los usuarios a utilizar LG.COM de una forma más accesible.

En esta sección, puedes encontrar cómo:

Usar bloqueos de desvío

Una vez en LG.com, pulsa la tecla Tab en tu teclado. Verás un enlace que dice “Saltar a contenidos”. Pulsa Intro para ir directamente al contenido principal.

Pulsa dos veces Tab en tu teclado en LG.com. Aparecerá un enlace que dice “Saltar a ayuda de accesibilidad”. Pulsa Intro para ir directamente a ayuda de accesibilidad.

Usar el selector de fechas

En las páginas de soporte, aparece una lámina de calendario cada vez se hace foco sobre una casilla de entrada con el icono de calendario. Pulsa las teclas de flecha en tu teclado para desplazarte por la lámina de calendario.

Si deseas desplazarte al mes siguiente o anterior, pulsa la tecla repág o avpág.

También puedes ingresar la fecha directamente usando la tecla numérica sin usar la lámina de calendario.

Al seleccionar una fecha de entrega para un producto, aparece una lámina de calendario cuando haces clic en el botón “Calendario”. Puedes trasladarte al mes anterior o siguiente usando los botones “Mes anterior” y “Mes siguiente”.

Usar el desplazador

Pulsa la tecla Tab para fijar el enfoque en el desplazador y usa las teclas de flecha para fijar los valores del desplazador.

Al usar el Programa lector de pantalla (JAWS o NVDA), pulsa la tecla Tab para fijar el enfoque en el desplazador y usa las teclas Alt + flechas para fijar los valores del desplazador.

Mueve el Enfoque cuando aparezca un mensaje de alerta

Si realizas una acción (como presionar el botón de Iniciar sesión) y ocurre un error, oirás un mensaje de alerta sin que el enfoque se mueva hacia la alerta. Puedes usar Shift+Tab para dirigirte al campo de entrada anterior.

Si colocas el enoque en el campo de entrada donde ocurrió el error, podrás leer el mensaje de error.

Regístrate sin restricciones de tiempo

Al ingresar tu correo electrónico durante el registro, se iniciará una cuenta regresiva de verificación de 10 minutos. Sin embargo, puedes acceder al botón de “Extender tiempo de verificación” en cualquier momento jutno al campo de entrada del código de verificación. Al presionar el botón de “Extender tiempo de verificación”, se extenderá el tiempo de verificación en 10 minutos.

Interactúa con ventanas emergentes

Las ventanas emergentes en LG.com no tienen tiempos fuera, de modo que los clientes con restricciones físicas podrán interactuar fácilmente con el sitio. Si el enfoque está puesto sobre cualquier ventana emergente con la que no deseas interactuar, ciérralas usando el botón “X” que puedes acceder usando la tecla “Tab”.

En esta sección, puedes encontrar cómo:

Función de zoom

LG.com se esfuerza por asegurar que no haya pérdida de información incluso cuando se ha hecho zoom del 400% en la pantalla a una resolución de 1280*1024.

Microsoft Edge (más reciente)

  1. Si usas Microsoft Edge, haz clic en “···” en la parte superior derecha del navegador.

  2. Desde la lista de opciones, haz clic en “zoom”. Verás que se abre un menú lateral.

  3. Selecciona el nivel de zoom predefinido, o especifica un nivel personalizado haciendo clic en “Personalizar” e ingresando un valor de zoom.

Microsoft Edge también permite cambiar el tamaño del texto con atajos de teclado:

  • Pulsa Ctrl y + incrementa el tamaño
  • Pulsa Ctrl y - disminuye el tamaño
  • Pulsa Ctrl y 0 volver al tamaño predeterminado

Firefox (más reciente)

Si usas Firefox, haz clic en '☰' en la esquina superior derecha del navegador.

En el área de “zoom” de la lista, pulsa '-' o '+' para incrementar o disminuir la relación deseada.

También puedes cambiar a pantalla completa pulsando los botones '↕' o 'F11' a la derecha.

Firefox también permite cambiar el tamaño del texto con atajos de teclado:

  • Pulsa Ctrl y + incrementa el tamaño
  • Pulsa Ctrl y - disminuye el tamaño
  • Pulsa Ctrl y 0 volver al tamaño predeterminado

Chrome (más reciente)

Si usas Firefox, haz clic en '⁝' en la esquina superior derecha del navegador.

En el área de “zoom” de la lista, pulsa '-' o '+' para incrementar o disminuir la relación deseada.

También puedes cambiar a pantalla completa pulsando los botones '□' o 'F11' a la derecha.

Chrome también permite cambiar el tamaño del texto con atajos de teclado:

  • Pulsa Ctrl y + incrementa el tamaño
  • Pulsa Ctrl y - disminuye el tamaño
  • Pulsa Ctrl y 0 volver al tamaño predeterminado

Usar Lupa, la función de aumento incorporada en Windows.

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en el panel de control.

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en el panel de control.

Selecciona el menú “Iniciar Lupa” para iniciar la Lupa.

Los siguientes atajos de teclado están disponibles al usar Lupa.

  • Pulsa las teclas Windows y + para acercar.
  • Pulsa Ctrl, Alt y R para ajustar el tamaño del lente.
  • Pulsa las teclas Windows y - para alejar.
  • Pulsa Ctrl, Alt y D para cambiar al modo “Acoplado”.
  • Pulsa Ctrl, Alt y espacio para una vista previa del escritorio en modo pantalla completa.
  • Pulsa Ctrl, Alt e I para invertir los colores en la ventana de aumento.
  • Pulsa Ctrl, Alt y L para cambiar al modo “Lente”.
  • Pulsa las teclas Ctrl, Alt y flechas para mover el foco en la dirección deseada.
  • Pulsa Ctrl, Alt y R para ajustar el tamaño del lente.
  • Pulsa las teclas Windows y Esc para salir de la Lupa.

Cambiar los colores de fondo y texto

Si usas Microsoft Edge, Firefoz o Chrome, debes instalar un complemento o una extensión para cambiar los colores de fondo. Aquí tienes disponibles una variedad de complementos de accesibilidad:

Complementos de Microsoft Edge Complementos de Firefox Complementos de Chrome

En esta sección, puedes encontrar cómo:

Ajustar el volumen del sistema

picture

Selecciona “Hardware y sonido” en el panel de control.

picture

Selecciona “Ajustar volumen del sistema” bajo “Sonido”.

picture

Ajusta el desplazador del “Volumen general” en el panel derecho para ajustar el volumen deseado.

Ayuda de accesibilidad

En LG, nuestro compromiso es ofrecer productos accesibles a nuestros clientes. Consulta a continuación una lista de funciones para ayudar a los clientes con vista, oído deficiente o capacidad reducida.

En esta sección, puedes encontrar cómo:

Funciones para la vista

Ajuste del tamaño de fuente

picture

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

picture

Selecciona “Mejora de visibilidad” en “Accesibilidad”.

picture

Selecciona “Tamaño y estilo de fuente” en “Mejoras de visibilidad”.

picture

Ajustar tamaño de fuente.

Zoom táctil

picture

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Mejoras para la vista” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona “Aumento” en “Mejoras para la vista”.

picture

Activa la opción de “Acceso rápido a aumento”.

TalkBack

picture

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Talk Back” en “Accesibilidad”.

picture

Activa la opción “Talk Back”.

picture

Selecciona las opciones de configuración de “Talk Back” en detalle que desees.

Ajuste de color de la pantalla

picture

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Mejoras de visibilidad” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona “Ajustar color” en “Mejoras de visibilidad”.

picture

Activa la opción “Ajustar color”.

Selecciona la opción de tono de color que deseas cambiar.

Funciones para el oído

Subtítulos

picture

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Mejoras para el oído” en “Accesibilidad”.

picture

Selecciona “Preferencia de subtítulos” en “Accesibilidad”.

picture

Selecciona “Tamaño y estilo de subtítulos” en “Preferencia de subtítulos”.

picture

Selecciona “Tamaño del texto, “Estilo de subtítulo”.

Alerta rápida

picture

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”. in 'Settings'.

Selecciona “Configuración avanzada” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona “Notificación rápida” en “Configuración avanzada”.

picture

Activa la opción de “Notificación rápida de cámara” en “Notificación rápida”.

Audio Mono

picture

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Mejoras para el oído” en “Accesibilidad”.

picture

Activa la opción de “Audio mono” en “Mejoras para el oído”.

Funciones motoras y cognitivas

Asistente táctil

picture

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Interacción y destreza” en “Accesibilidad”.

picture

Activa la opción de “Menú de asistencia” en “Interacción y destreza”.

picture

Selecciona el botón flotante a la derecha.

picture

Selecciona el botón para la acción que deseas.

En esta sección, puedes encontrar cómo:

Funciones para la vista

Ajuste del tamaño de fuente

picture

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

picture

Selecciona “Tamaño de pantalla y texto” en “Accesibilidad”:

picture

Selecciona “Texto más grande” en “Tamaño de pantalla y texto”.

picture

Ajustar tamaño de fuente

Zoom

picture

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Zoom” en “Accesibilidad”.

picture

Selecciona el método y alcance del zoom.

VoiceOver

picture

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Voice Over” en “Accesibilidad”.

picture

Ajusta “Velocidad de la voz”:

Funciones para el oído

Subtítulos

picture

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Subtitulado” en “Accesibilidad”.

picture

Selecciona “Estilo” en “Subtitulado”.

picture

Selecciona la opción que deseas.

Alerta rápida

picture

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Audio/Visual” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona “Destello LED para Alertas” en “Audio/Visual”.

picture

Selecciona la opción que deseas.

Audio Mono

picture

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

“Selecciona “Audio/Visual” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona “Audio mono” en “Audio/Visual”.

Funciones motoras y cognitivas

Asistente táctil

picture

Selecciona “Accesibilidad” en “Configuración”.

Selecciona “Táctil” en “Accesibilidad”.

picture

Selecciona “Arreglos táctiles” en “Táctil”.

picture

Selecciona la configuración que desees.

Accessibility-Help Hero Banner

De la gente, para la comunidad

Con experiencias digitales excepcionales, llevamos una sonrisa al rostro de todos basándonos en la innovación centrada en humanos.

De la gente, para la comunidad Conoce más