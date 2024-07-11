Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Puntos destacados ¿Qué es webOS? Pantalla principal y aplicaciones LG Channels Juegos y ocio Promoción

Que comience la diversión

Disfruta el contenido esencial en LG TV. Desde la educación hasta las compras, los juegos y el entrenamiento físico, es tan fácil como cambiar de canal.

* Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

** El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

Hay dos pantallas de TV una junto a la otra. En una se muestra la pantalla principal de Boosteroid y en la otra se muestra la pantalla principal de GeForce NOW.

Juegos en la nube global

Presiona Jugar para adentrarte al mundo de los juegos

Lo que los jugadores necesitan, en un solo lugar. Desde accesos directos a tus juegos favoritos hasta servicios de juegos en la nube como GeForce NOW y Boosteroid, todo está en la pantalla de juegos.

* El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

** Se requieren suscripciones aparte y entidades relacionadas para GeForce NOW y Boosteroid. 

*** Es posible que se requiera una conexión de mando de juegos.

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

Tu propio instructor de entrenamiento físico

Tanto si prefieres el yoga como la meditación, encuentra entrenamientos divertidos y eficaces en el espacio Fitness de LG TV.

* Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

** El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

*** Es posible que se requieran suscripciones aparte y entidades relacionadas. 

Learning

El conocimiento en tus manos

Un niño mira Pinkfong en una LG TV montada en la pared de una sala de estar con juguetes.

Pinkfong

Canta, juega y aprende con Baby Shark y su familia en la divertida plataforma educativa Pinkfong.

* Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

** El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

*** Se requieren suscripciones separadas y entidades relacionadas para Pinkfong y ABCmouse. 

Un niño sentado en el suelo viendo contenido educativo en ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

Con más de 10.000 actividades de aprendizaje para niños de 2 a 8 años, ABCmouse ayuda a despertar el amor por el aprendizaje.

* Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

** El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

*** Se requieren suscripciones separadas y entidades relacionadas para Pinkfong y ABCmouse. 

Tus programas de TV favoritos te esperan

Los mejores servicios de streaming y aplicaciones de TV en tu LG TV.

Más información

Una gran variedad de canales totalmente gratis

LG Channels pone una enorme selección de canales a tu disposición.

Más información