Puntos destacados ¿Qué es webOS? Pantalla principal y aplicaciones LG Channels Juegos y ocio Promoción

Un diseño de cuadrícula de álbumes con el logotipo de Apple Music superpuesto y los logotipos de LG OLED y Dolby Atmos debajo.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple Music

Más de 100 millones de canciones sin anuncios.

Con la experiencia adicional del audio espacial de Dolby Atmos para un sonido envolvente.

Fácil de canjear

Solo tienes que abrir la aplicación Apple Music en tu LG TV para hacer el canje.

Un cursor hace clic en Música en la página principal de WebOS y abre la página Música con Apple Music y otros sitios de streaming de música.

Más de 100 millones de canciones sin anuncios.

Una cuadrícula de álbumes con el logotipo de Apple Music superpuesto.

Con la experiencia adicional del audio espacial de Dolby Atmos para un sonido envolvente.

La interfaz de Apple Music muestra listas de reproducción actualizadas y selecciones personalizadas con el logotipo de Dolby Atmos debajo.

Disfruta Apple Music en los dispositivos LG

Oferta disponible en la aplicación Apple Music en los modelos de Smart TV seleccionados de 2018 a 2024 4K y 8K de LG. Modelos de TV StanbyME y StanbyME Go y LG MyView™ Smart Monitor de 2022 a 2024.

Se muestra Apple Music en las pantallas de LG StandbyME, una LG TV con LG Soundbar y un monitor LG.