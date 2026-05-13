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Monitor Setup Guide: Encuentra el Setup de monitor que se adapta a tus necesidades

Crea tu setup ideal con la combinación de monitores perfecta para tus necesidades, presupuesto y espacio. Un uso más inteligente del espacio aumenta la eficiencia y maximiza la productividad.

Gamer ExploradorGamer CompetitivoMusica y VideoDiseño / FotografiaProfesionales de NegociosAnalistas Financieros / Trader Programadores/ DesarrolladoresEntretenimiento

Cómo contruir un setup de monitores para una máxima inmersión en juegos de aventura y exploración

Setup gaming para exploradores: monitor principal con mundo abierto y secundarios con mapas, misiones e info para inmersión total.

Monitor diseñado para una experiencia de juego inmersiva

Visualiza mapas, misiones y el gameplay en múltiples pantallas
para aumentarx la inmersión en juegos centrados en la exploración.

Setup Monitor individual para Gamers exploradores 

45" 5K2K WUHD 165Hz

45GX950A

¡Comprar ahora!

Setup Dual monitores para Gamers exploradores 

34" WQHD 240Hz + 27" QHD 200Hz

Monitor principal: 34GX950A, Monitor secundario: 27G610A

¡Compara Ahora!

Setup Triple Monitores para Gamers exploradores 

32" 4K UHD 240Hz + 32" 4K UHD 165Hz + 32" 4K UHD 144Hz

Monitor principal: 32GX870A, Monitor Secundario 1: 32GX850A, Monitor Secundario : 32G810SA

¡Comprar Ahora!

*Los anchos se basan en las dimensiones del producto. Por favor, consulte las especificaciones completas en la página de producto de LG.com (PDP).

*La disponibilidad de algunos nombres de modelos, incluidos los calendarios de lanzamiento, puede variar según el país.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Por favor, consulte la PDP de cada producto para conocer la apariencia real.

Cómo configurar un setup gaming FPS para un rendimiento constante

Configuración gaming con monitor principal para FPS rápidos y secundarios con métricas, chat y estadísticas para juego competitivo.

Diseño multipantalla para control total del juego en cada escenario.

Juega en la pantalla principal y usa las otras para no
perder contacto con tu equipo.

Setup Monitor individual para Gamers Competitivos

27" QHD 480Hz

27GX790A

¡Comprar ahora!

Setup Dual monitores para Gamers Competitivos 

27" QHD 280Hz + 27" QHD 300Hz

Monitor Principal: 27GX700A, Monitor Secundario: 27G640A

Setup Triple Monitores para Gamers Competitivos

27" 4K UHD 240Hz + 27" QHD 200Hz + 27" FHD 240Hz

Monitor principal: 32GX870A, Monitor Secundario 1: 32GX850A, Monitor Secundario : 32G810SA

*Los anchos se basan en las dimensiones del producto. Por favor, consulte las especificaciones completas en la página de producto de LG.com (PDP).

*La disponibilidad de algunos nombres de modelos, incluidos los calendarios de lanzamiento, puede variar según el país.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Por favor, consulte la PDP de cada producto para conocer la apariencia real.

Cómo configurar un diseño de pantallas para edición profesional de audio y video

Setup creativo: monitor principal con timeline y preview, secundarios con audio, herramientas y paneles para edición profesional.

Diseño de pantalla amplia para maximizar la productividad en edición.

Visualiza tu línea de tiempo en una pantalla amplia mientras
mantienes tu panel de mezcla y la vista previa visibles durante la edición.

Setup de un Monitor para creación de música y video

40" 5K2K WUHD 120Hz

40U990A

Setup de un Monitor para creación de música y video

49" 32:9 DQHD 144Hz

40U950A

Setup de dos monitores para creadores de música y video

34" 21:9 WQHD 100Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz

Monitor principal: 34U650A, Monitor Secundario: 27U731SA.

*Los anchos se basan en las dimensiones del producto. Por favor, consulte las especificaciones completas en la página de producto de LG.com (PDP).

*La disponibilidad de algunos nombres de modelos, incluidos los calendarios de lanzamiento, puede variar según el país.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Por favor, consulte la PDP de cada producto para conocer la apariencia real.

Cómo configurar un Setup de pantallas para trabajo creativo en fotografía, ilustración y diseño

Configuración dual para fotógrafos: monitor principal en alta resolución y secundario con herramientas, referencias y recursos.

Monitores diseñados
para trabajo creativo
con gran detalle

Trabaja con referencias, ediciones activas y piezas
finales en paralelo, sin necesidad de cambiar de vista.

Setup de un Monitor para diseño y creación de fotos. 

32" 6K 60Hz

32U990A

Setup de dos monitores para creadores de diseño y fotografía

32" 6K 60Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz

Monitor Principal : 32U990A, Monitor Secundario: 27U730A

Setup de tres monitores para creadores de diseño y fotografía

32" 6K 60Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz + 27" QHD 100Hz

Monitor principal: 32U990A, Monitor secundario 1: 27U730A, Monitor secundario 2: 27U631A

*Los anchos se basan en las dimensiones del producto. Por favor, consulte las especificaciones completas en la página de producto de LG.com (PDP).

*La disponibilidad de algunos nombres de modelos, incluidos los calendarios de lanzamiento, puede variar según el país.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Por favor, consulte la PDP de cada producto para conocer la apariencia real.

Cómo configurar un setup de doble monitor para un trabajo de oficina eficiente

Setup de oficina dual: monitor principal con documentos y presentaciones, secundario con web, comunicación y datos para multitarea.

Visualización lado a lado
para un flujo de trabajo
más enfocado

Organiza herramientas de IA y notas en una pantalla
mientras sigues un webinar en la otra, sin perder el enfoque.

Setup de un monitor para profesionales de negocios

32" QHD 100Hz

32U631A

Setup Dual Monitor para profesional en negocios 

27" QHD 100Hz + 27" QHD 100Hz

Monitor princioal: 27U631A, Monitor Secundario: 27U631A

Setup Dual Monitor para profesional en negocios 

27" FHD 120Hz + 27" FHD 120Hz

Monitor principal : 27U411A, Monitor Secundario: 27U411A

*Los anchos se basan en las dimensiones del producto. Por favor, consulte las especificaciones completas en el PDP de LG.com.

*La disponibilidad de algunos nombres de modelos, incluidos los calendarios de lanzamiento, puede variar según el país.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Por favor, consulte el PDP de cada producto para conocer la apariencia real.

¿Qué setup de monitores ayuda a los programadores a trabajar mejor con IDEs, terminales y navegadores?

Setup para programadores: monitor principal con editor e IDE y secundarios con terminal, docs y preview para desarrollo eficiente.

Una configuración fluida
para un flujo de trabajo creativo de codificación de extremo a extremo

Ten los IDEs, el código y la vista previa en vivo abiertos
al mismo tiempo para probar ideas,
optimizar el código y seguir los resultados en tiempo real.

Setup de un monitor para programadores y desarrolladores

32" UHD 60Hz

32UN880K

Setup de dos monitores para programadores y desarrolladores

32" UHD 60Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz

Monitor principal: 32UN880K, Monitor Secundario: 27U730A

Setup de tres monitores para programadores y desarrolladores

32" UHD 60Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz + 27" QHD 100Hz

Monitor Principal: 32UN880K, Monitor secundaria 1: 27U730A,Monitor secundario 2: 27U631A

*Los anchos se basan en las dimensiones del producto. Por favor, consulte las especificaciones completas en el PDP de LG.com.

*La disponibilidad de algunos nombres de modelos, incluidos los calendarios de lanzamiento, puede variar según el país.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Por favor, consulte el PDP de cada producto para conocer la apariencia real.

Cómo configurar un layout multipantalla para videos, tutoriales y feeds sociales

Setup ultrapanorámico: monitor principal con streaming y secundarios con navegación y listas para experiencia inmersiva.

Setup flexible para
productividad y
descansos cómodos

Gestiona flujos de trabajo, aprende con tutoriales y consume clips cortos sin salir de tu espacio de trabajo.

Setup de un monitor para entretenimiento

32" 4K UHD 60Hz

32U850SA

Setup de dos monitores para entretenimiento

34" WQHD 100Hz + 32" 4K UHD 60Hz

Monitor principal: 34U601SA, Monitor Secundario: 32U889SA

Setup de tres monitores para programadores y desarrolladores

34" WQHD 100Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz + 32" 4K UHD 60Hz

Monitor Principal: 34U601SA, Monitor Secudario 1: 27U731SA, Monitor Secudario 2: 32U889SA

*Los anchos se basan en las dimensiones del producto. Por favor, revise las especificaciones completas en la página de producto (PDP) de LG.com.

*La disponibilidad de algunos nombres de modelos, incluidos los calendarios de lanzamiento, puede variar según el país.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Por favor, consulte la PDP de cada producto para ver la apariencia real.