Dual Winner Inverter Ahorro Energía Enfría Rápido Ecoamigable

  Este producto cuenta con envío gratuito, revise las condiciones y cobertura en el numeral 5.4 sobre la entrega aquí

V12WIN.UJ0

Front view

¿Por qué amar los aires acondicionados LG?

Enfriamiento rápido

Confort más rápido

Ahorro de energía

Ahorrar energía y nuestro planeta

Menos ruido

No va a tener molestias para dormir  tranquilo 

DUAL Inverter CompressorTM

Eficiente, rápido, duradero y silencioso

A woman lounges on a sofa smiling as the air conditioner blows air above her. To the right of the woman is the Dual Inverter logo and an image of the Dual Dual Inverter. Further to the right is a bar graph. The bars go up indicating more money spent and then go down to show that the dual inverter saves customers money.

Ahorre en la factura de la luz y en el planeta

Reduzca el consumo y la factura de energía con un enfríamiento más eficiente.

Verificado por TUV

Los aires acondicionados LG inverter (US-Q242K*) ahorran hasta un 70% más de energía que los aires acondicionados LG no inverter (TS-H2465DAO). *Temperatura inicial (exterior 35℃, interior 33℃), temperatura de ajuste (26℃), tiempo de prueba (8 horas).
A woman is stretching on the floor. In the background is the air conditioner and blue air flows out over the woman and the room. The Dual Inverter logo is in the bottom right corner.

Enfriamiento más rápido, mayor confort

Consigue un clima de confort más rápido con el LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

Verificado por TUV

Los aires acondicionados LG inverter(US-Q242K*) enfrían hasta un 40% más rápido que los aires acondicionados LG no inverter(TS-H2465DAO). *Temperatura inicial (exterior 35℃, interior 33℃), temperatura de ajuste (26℃). 
A woman lounges on a couch in a living room with the LG air conditioner installed above her on the wall. Blue streams of air are on the image to indicate it is on and cooling the room.

El trabajo bien hecho pasa desapercibido

Sin molestías, duerma a pierna suelta con un aire acondicionado que haga menos ruido.

*Según las pruebas internas de LG, el aire acondicionado LG DUAL Inverter es inferior a 19dBA. (Modelo - V10API)

The inner workings of the DUAL Inverter Compressor are visible through the almost invisible exterior. Nearby is the DUAL Inverter logo and two icons representing the fan and the compressor.

DUAL Inverter CompressorTM

Eficiente, más rápido, duradero y silencioso

Impulsado por la tecnología DUAL Inverter CompressorTM.

10 Años de Garantía

Con una garantía de 10 años en el compresor, seguirá rindiendo al máximo durante más tiempo.

The LG air conditioner is installed on the wall and seen from the side angle. The top panel is flaoting above see the inner filters can be seen. A line from the pre-filter leads out to a magnified circle showing the dust caught in the pre-filter. The Pre-Filter logo is shown in the bottom right corner.

Pre-Filtro

Atrapa mucho polvo desde el principio

Atrapa grandes partículas de polvo como primera línea de defensa

The front view of the LG air conditioner with the exterior completely invisible so the inner workings of the machine can be seen. The machine is working and then a blue light, the auto cleaning mechanism, turns on and washes across the machine with a blue light. The AutoCleaning logo is in the upper right corner.

Limpieza automática

Una limpieza interna automática

Seca automáticamente la humedad del interior del aire acondicionado para garantizar que siempre esté limpio.

Instalación rápida y sencilla

Disfrute del aire fresco con un aire acondicionado cuya instalación requiere menos tiempo y esfuerzo.

Un entorno más cómodo para dormir

Experimente el entorno donde descansa, más cómodo con las funciones de ajuste automático1).

Seguridad contra las fluctuaciones de tensión

Disfrute de un aire acondicionado duradero con capacidad para soportar fluctuaciones de tensión2).

1) Cuando está activada la función confort sleep.

2) Tensión nominal probada internamente por LG (220 / 115V) ± 25% de fluctuación y puede variar dependiendo del entorno.

La tensión a la que el producto funciona normalmente según el comportamiento previsto está dentro de ± 15% de la tensión nominal (Tensión garantizada). El funcionamiento continuo es posible en el rango de tensión de ± 15% o más, pero el rendimiento del producto puede ser degradado.

Condición de prueba : Modo refrigeración, Temp. de ajuste 19℃, Condición ambiente 32℃ (Interior) / 48℃ (Exterior).

Modelo de prueba : S4-C12TZCAA, S4-Q09AA31C, S4-W12JA31A.

Gold Fin inside of out-door unit

Gold FinTM

Revestimiento anticorrosivo de mayor duración

Gold Fin™ garantiza que la superficie sea más resistente a la corrosión y mejora la durabilidad del intercambiador de calor durante mucho más tiempo.

Verificado por TUV

TUV ha verificado que el área de corrosión de Gold Fin™ no es superior al 0,05% (sobre R.N. 9,5)

<Condición de prueba>

- Norma de ensayo : ISO9227:2017, ISO10289:1999, ASTM B 117 Ensayo de niebla salina.

- Muestra de prueba : Hoja de aleta AI (100㎛, 70 X 150㎜) + Recubrimiento orgánico(1,65g/㎡).

- Condición de ajuste : (35±2)℃, 6,5 ~ 7,2 pH, (5±1)% NaCl niebla salina, 5000 h

- Resultado de la prueba : No más de 0,05% de relación de área de corrosión. (sobre R.N. 9.5)
LED lights appear.

Luces LED naturales y suaves

Las suaves luces LED se encienden cuando la enciendes o utilizas el modo de reserva.

FAQ

Q.

¿Cuál es la temperatura adecuada para mi aire acondicionado?

A.

Cuando encienda el aire acondicionado por primera vez, ajústelo a una temperatura baja y utilice un ajuste de viento fuerte para bajar rápidamente la temperatura de la habitación. Una vez que la habitación se haya enfriado lo suficiente, 25℃ es la temperatura óptima para mantener la casa fresca y ahorrar energía.

La tecnología DUAL Inverter Compressor™ permite una refrigeración un 40%1) más rápida y ahorra hasta un 70%2) más de energía que los modelos no LG o no Inverter.

1) Verificado por TUV: Los aires acondicionados LG inverter(US-Q242K*) enfrían hasta un 40% más rápido que los aires acondicionados LG no inverter(TS-H2465DAO). *Temperatura inicial (exterior 35℃, interior 33℃), temperatura de ajuste (26℃).

2) Verificado por TUV: Los aires acondicionados LG inverter (US-Q242K*) ahorran hasta un 70% más de energía que los aires acondicionados LG no inverter (TS-H2465DAO). *Temperatura inicial (exterior 35℃, interior 33℃), temperatura de ajuste (26℃), tiempo de prueba (8 horas).

Q.

¿Cuál es la diferencia entre un aire acondicionado con tecnología Inverter y uno sin tecnología inverter?

A.

Los aires acondicionados inverter funcionan de forma más eficiente que los no inverter. Los aire acondicionados no inverter tienen compresores que funcionan a la misma velocidad independientemente de la temperatura interior, apagándose cuando se alcanza la temperatura deseada y encendiéndose de nuevo cuando la temperatura sube. Los aire acondicionados inverter funcionan ajustando la velocidad del compresor más rápidamente a temperaturas más altas y más lentamente a temperaturas más bajas, lo que significa que ahorran más energía que los aire acondicionados no inverter y permiten una refrigeración más rápida y un funcionamiento más silencioso.

Q.

¿Cómo puedo limpiar y gestionar el aire acondicionado?

A.

Para obtener un viento limpio y un buen rendimiento, es necesario limpiar el filtro cada dos semanas. Lave el Prefiltro con agua tibia o utilice un detergente neutro para la suciedad más persistente. Después de lavarlo con agua, seque el prefiltro a la sombra, alejado de la luz solar directa. Limpie un filtro opcional (filtro de polvo ultrafino, filtro de polvo fino, etc.) con una aspiradora o un cepillo suave, pero no lo limpie con agua. Para una gestión más cómoda del aire acondicionado, puede utilizar la función de limpieza automática1) que seca automáticamente el interior del aire acondicionado cuando lo apaga2).

1) La configuración inicial de Limpieza Automática requiere la app ThinQ o el mando a distancia. Consulta el manual incluido con el producto para obtener más detalles.

2) Si apagas la unidad, el ventilador sigue funcionando durante 30 minutos.

La función viene desactivada de fábrica.

La función puede cambiar sin previo aviso. Consulte el manual incluido con el producto para obtener más detalles.

Q.

¿Cómo puedo ahorrar energía utilizando el aire acondicionado?

A.

Puede ahorrar energía seleccionando temperaturas adecuadas al enfriar y calentar y limpiando regularmente los filtros para reducir el gasto innecesario de energía. Se recomienda ajustar el aire acondicionado a 25℃ para refrigeración y 21℃ para calefacción.

Q.

¿Cómo se instala el aire acondicionado?

A.

Among the various types of air conditioners, a professional engineer must install Split type air conditioners because the installation process requires drilling through walls to connect outdoor and indoor units, and electrical wiring work. Para más información https://www.lg.com/co/soporte/soporte-de-producto/manuales-softwares/

