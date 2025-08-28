Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG Streaming Week

¡El Genio de los AI TV
llega con beneficios
imperdibles!

08/28/2025

Una promo para estrenar y disfrutar del mejor contenido al mejor precio
 

Cuando compras un TV LG siempre surge la misma duda: “¿qué aplicación de streaming debería elegir para sacarle el máximo provecho?”. Pensando en eso, creamos LG Streaming Week, una promoción única con la que, por la compra de tu nuevo televisor LG, recibirás hasta $480.186 COP en beneficios* para redimir en tus plataformas de streaming favoritas. Disfruta de experiencias únicas en servicios como Crunchyroll, MUBI, Baby Shark World y muchos más.

(*El contenido, las  aplicaciones y las ofertas disponibles pueden variar según el servicio, el producto o la región. Aplican T&C.)

Aprovecha cada servicio con la inteligencia del Genio de los AI TV, que hace tu experiencia más sencilla, personalizada y sorprendente:
  

1. Te reconoce


Identificando a cada miembro de tu familia. Gracias a AI Voice ID, los LG AI TV reconocen quién está frente a la pantalla y adaptan el contenido para cada usuario. Solo activa el botón AI y habla con tu televisor.

2. Te recomienda

 

Analizando lo que ves. Cada persona en casa puede disfrutar sus apps favoritas: anime en Crunchyroll, cine independiente en MUBI y mucho más. Con AI Recomendaciones, el televisor aprende de tus hábitos para asegurarte siempre algo nuevo que ver.

3. Te conoce

 

Ajustando cada escena. Con AI Picture & Sound Wizard tu TV analiza lo que estás viendo y optimiza automáticamente la imagen y el sonido para que vivas cada escena como si estuvieras dentro de ella. .

4. Te ayuda

 

A encontrar todo al instante El AI Chatbot reconoce y soluciona de manera inteligente inconvenientes mientras veo TV o uso mi dispositivo. También, te puede dar sugerencias personalizadas, resolver problemas y mejorar tu experiencia, sin complicaciones ni búsquedas eternas. .

¡No lo dejes pasar!

 

Accede a los beneficios de LG Streaming Week del 1 de septiembre al 5 de octubre de 2025. Tienes el tiempo perfecto para decidir y confirmar que esta es tu mejor opción. Elige el Genio de los AI TV.

