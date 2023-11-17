About Cookies on This Site

LG DUAL Vane Cassette

LG DUAL Vane Cassette ofrece un flujo de aire más amplio con dos paletas individuales. No importa dónde esté instalado, puede personalizar el flujo de aire con un control de ángulo fino.

Flujo de aire personalizado con la innovadora aleta DUAL

LG DUAL Vane Cassette

LG DUAL Vane Cassette utiliza 2 aletas individuales para proporcionar un flujo de aire personalizado para cualquier ambiente

¿Por qué LG DUAL? Purificación del aire Características
¿Por qué LG DUAL?
Contáctanos para comprar

¿Por qué LG DUAL Vane Cassette?

Además del control preciso de los ángulos, el LG DUAL Vane Cassette llena la habitación de aire más sano y fresco con un kit de purificación del aire de 5 pasos de filtración.

Kit de purificación

Filtración de aire en 5 pasos

Purificación de aire para espacios interiores mas saludables

Un potente sistema de purificación de aire de 5 pasos elimina olores, gérmenes y polvo fino PM 1.0. Este filtro se puede limpiar con agua, lo que permite un uso semipermanente.

*El kit de purificación de aire se puede comprar como opción.

Paso 1

Pre-filtro

Captura el polvo fino.

Paso 2

Electrificación de polvo

Aumenta la fuerza electrostática de la partícula. Mejora la eficiencia de recolección del filtro.

Paso 3

Filtro PM 1.0

Elimina hasta el 99% del polvo fino a ultrafino.

Paso 4

Filtro de desodorización

La tecnología de absorción de gas de alta eficiencia elimina los olores desagradables y los gases nocivos.

Paso 5

Ionizador

Elimina bacterias y gérmenes.

*El rendimiento de eliminación de polvo fino del kit de purificación de aire fue verificado por TUV Rheinland en la prueba No. 60382341 001, basada en el estándar experimental coreano SPS-KACA002-132: 2018, para eliminar el 99,9 % del polvo fino de 50 nm y 100 Nuevo Méjico.
*El rendimiento de eliminación de bacterias y virus fue verificado por TUV Rheinland en la prueba No. 60375745 001, para eliminar el 99,9 % de la bacteria Staphylococcus epidermidis en 60 minutos y eliminar el 99,4 % del virus Phi-X174 en 30 minutos en una cámara de 60 m3 y por intertek en la prueba No. RT20E-S0054, para inactivar el 99% de bacterias en las superficies.

Aire saludable para grandes espacios

El aire purificado cubre un área aún mayor que la del aire enfriado. El área de purificación de aire puede cubrir hasta 147 m 2 para crear un ambiente limpio y saludable incluso en espacios verticales densos como guarderías, escuelas y centros comerciales.

 

Monitore la calidad del aire de su edificio en tiempo real

Puede monitorear y controlar la calidad del aire de todo el edificio o las unidades de aire con el controlador central en tiempo real usando el control remoto, monitoreando en una pantalla o en su dispositivo móvil.

Fácil instalación

El filtro se acopla al cuerpo de la unidad interior para facilitar la instalación.

Filtro lavable

Ahorro en el reemplazo del filtro, con un filtro semipermanente que es fácil de limpiar

Flujo de aire personalizado con el innovador DUAL Vane Cassette

LG DUAL Vane Cassette utiliza 2 paletas individuales para proporcionar un flujo de aire personalizado para cualquier entorno.

Cubre espacios más grandes

 

 

Llega aún más lejos

 

 

Flujo de aire más variado

Flujo de aire personalizado

Una solución para cada espacio. LG DUAL Vane proporciona un flujo de aire óptimo.

Flujo de aire indirecto

Evita que el aire de la unidad sople directamente sobre usted.

Oscilación hacia arriba y hacia abajo

Mantiene una temperatura uniforme en cualquier espacio.

Flujo de aire directo

Puede alcanzar hasta 5 m sin ningún componente adicional.

Modo de energía

Lleva su espacio a la temperatura objetivo más rápido.

Viento personalizado

No importa dónde se instale, LG DUAL Vane Cassette proporciona un flujo de aire óptimo.

Alcanza la temperatura objetivo más rápido.

Evita que el aire de la unidad sople directamente sobre ti.

Mantiene uniformemente la temperatura en cualquier espacio.

LG DUAL Vane Cassette con purificación de aire

Puede monitorear y controlar la calidad del aire de todo el edificio o las unidades de aire con el controlador central en tiempo real usando el control remoto, monitoreando en una pantalla o en su dispositivo móvil.

El nuevo cassette con purificación de aire

Ahorro de Energía

Ahorro de Energía

La rejilla más ancha atrae más aire, el intercambiador de calor ampliado calienta o enfría eficazmente el aire, y finalmente, el ventilador mejorado expulsa poderosamente más aire.

Round-Cassette_08_Inquiry-To-Buy_PC

Consulta para comprar

Por favor, pregunte para comprar si desea más información sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Consulta para comprar Conozca más