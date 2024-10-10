About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Um elegante salão de negócios com decoração branca minimalista e assentos sob a unidade interna da LG montada no teto, proporcionando um ambiente fresco e renovado.

Unidad interior

Las unidades interiores LG ofrecen soluciones eficientes y potentes diseñadas para satisfacer las necesidades de tu negocio, garantizando un ambiente renovado. 

¿Por qué elegir LG? Páginas del producto
¿Por qué elegir LG?
Contáctanos

¿Por qué elegir la unidad interior de LG?

Optimización del flujo del aire

Varias opciones de espacio 

Control Wi-Fi con ThinQ (opcional)

Descubre más sobre la unidad interior LG

Descargar recursos

Aquí podrás descubrir más información y ver los catálogos de los productos y los manuales de instalación. 

Ver todos los recursos

Asistencia técnica

Utiliza los recursos y la asistencia que ofrecemos para ayudar a tu empresa a mantenerse un paso por delante.

Ver todos los tipos de asistencia

Blog sobre unidades de climatización

En nuestro blog podrás leer los últimos artículos y noticias, entre otras cosas.

Ver todos los artículos

Dos ventanas holográficas virtuales de “chat” y “contáctanos” flotan al lado de un computador portátil y se ven unas manos detrás de ellas.

Contáctanos

Si necesitas más información sobre un producto, cuéntanos y te contactaremos.

Contáctanos Contáctanos