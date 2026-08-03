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Decodificador Pro:Centric SMART
Contáctanos

Decodificador Pro:Centric SMART

Contáctanos

Decodificador Pro:Centric SMART

STB-6500
LG Decodificador Pro:Centric SMART, STB-6500
LG Decodificador Pro:Centric SMART, STB-6500
LG Decodificador Pro:Centric SMART, STB-6500
LG Decodificador Pro:Centric SMART, STB-6500
LG Decodificador Pro:Centric SMART, STB-6500
LG Decodificador Pro:Centric SMART, STB-6500
LG Decodificador Pro:Centric SMART, STB-6500
LG Decodificador Pro:Centric SMART, STB-6500
LG Decodificador Pro:Centric SMART, STB-6500
LG Decodificador Pro:Centric SMART, STB-6500
LG Decodificador Pro:Centric SMART, STB-6500
LG Decodificador Pro:Centric SMART, STB-6500
LG Decodificador Pro:Centric SMART, STB-6500
LG Decodificador Pro:Centric SMART, STB-6500

Características principales:

  • Plataforma IPTV Pro:Centric Smart
  • Descifrado incorporado Pro:Idiom para televisores sin Pro:Idiom
  • Transmisión IP y sintonización de RF
  • Compatible con resoluciones de salida de 720p / 1.366 x 768 / 1.080p /2.160p
  • Compatible con la aplicación Pro:Centric para televisores sin Pro:Centric
  • Basado en webOS 5.0
Más

Disfruta de la televisión inteligente y sin problemas con el decodificador Pro:Centric

Hay una imagen simulada para mostrar el decodificador del Pro:Centric, STB-6500, instalado en la habitación del hotel. El televisor conectado al STB-6500 brinda información y servicios variados a los huéspedes.

*Todas las imágenes de esta página web se incluyeron solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir de los productos reales.

La imagen muestra que Pro:Centric SMART te ayuda a optimizar los servicios de hospitalidad para la marca del hotel y el huésped.
SOLUCIÓN DE GESTIÓN HOTELERA

PLATAFORMA DE APLICACIÓN INTELIGENTE PRO:CENTRIC

Pro:Centric SMART es ideal para personalizar los servicios de hotelería para marcas de hoteles y huéspedes mediante una infraestructura de IP y RF. Con las herramientas de personalización inteligente y el software de gestión de contenido de LG, aumenta la comodidad mediante la implementación de una tecnología de punta.

*La interfaz de usuario real puede variar.

Un hombre administra algunos contenidos y configuraciones del televisor que está conectado al decodificador del hotel usando la solución Pro:Centric Direct a través de un servidor.
SOLUCIÓN DE GESTIÓN HOTELERA

Pro:Centric Direct

La solución de gestión para hoteles Pro:Centric Direct ofrece herramientas de edición fáciles y sencillas, que facilitan el servicio y la gestión remota basada en la red IP. La solución Pro:Centric Direct le permite a los usuarios editar su interfaz fácilmente, para brindarles una interfaz personalizada y puedan gestionar con eficiencia los televisores de la sala. La versión actual de PCD proporciona un control basado en IoT en la habitación, así como una función de control de voz a través del Procesamiento de Lenguaje Natural de LG (PNL). Estas funciones, relacionadas con IO y voz, serán tu punto de partida para prepararte para las habitaciones de hotel de próxima generación a través de la inteligencia artificial.

*Algunos dispositivos pueden tener una compatibilidad limitada, por lo que tal vez no sean compatibles con el control de voz y la función IoT.

Un televisor con STB-6500 está proyectando el escenario natural en alta resolución.
CALIDAD DE IMAGEN EXCELENTE

Compatible con la resolución Ultra HD

El STB-6500 es compatible con 4 tipos de resoluciones de salida de video que son UHD, FHD, HD y 1.366 × 768px. Además, convierte automáticamente el contenido Full HD de las entradas HDMI/USB a Ultra HD*. Con esto, puedes enviar mensajes claros y añadir animación al contenido.

*La resolución de salida se debe establecer y seleccionar en 2160p, y la resolución nativa del panel de pantalla conectado debe ser compatible con Ultra HD. Por ejemplo, 2160p requiere un panel de pantalla UHD.

Un televisor conectado al STB6500 proyecta una obra de arte con el Modo Galería basado en webOS 5.0.
PLATAFORMA INTELIGENTE

webOS 5.0 de LG más innovador

Explora las últimas características de LG Smart TV. Por ejemplo, el Modo Galería te permite utilizar el televisor como una obra de arte que armoniza con tu espacio y tu vida.
STB-6500 descifra y desbloquea el acceso a los contenidos especiales a través de la tecnología Pro:Idiom incorporada.
DRM INTELIGENTE

Descifrado Pro:Idiom incorporado

El STB-6500 ofrece un descifrado incorporado Pro:Idiom para televisores sin Pro:Idiom. Pro:Idiom, La tecnología de gestión de derechos digitales (DRM) desbloquea el acceso a contenido premium para ayudar a garantizar un despliegue rápido y amplio de HDTV y otros contenidos digitales de alto valor.
El STB-6500 tiene un conector lateral que puede ampliar los módulos externos adicionales de terceros.
DISEÑO DE HARDWARE

Diseño del gabinete con un conector lateral de expansión

El STB-6500 está diseñado para la expansión de módulos externos adicionales de terceros, para ofrecer capacidades adicionales como la tarjeta de módem por cable DOCSIS 3.0 para instalación de IP sobre coaxial.

*Los módulos externos se deben probar en lo relativo a su compatibilidad con el STB-6500.

El contenido se comparte de manera fácil y rápida en varios dispositivos a través de SmartShare.
CONECTIVIDAD INTELIGENTE

SmartShare

SmartShare permite a los usuarios compartir contenido de manera más fácil y rápida a través de varios dispositivos. También simplifica el proceso, al buscar fácilmente el contenido deseado y compartirlo.

*Los dispositivos deben estar certificados por la DLNA para soportar esta característica.

El dispositivo móvil y el televisor con STB6500 están conectados vía Bluetooth, por lo que la música del dispositivo se reproduce en el televisor.
CONECTIVIDAD INTELIGENTE

Sincronización de sonido por Bluetooth

Bluetooth Sound Sync permite a los usuarios escuchar música en un dispositivo móvil a través de los altavoces del televisor por conexión Bluetooth.

*Dispositivos compatibles con Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android, dispositivo móvil basado en iOS.

El decodificador puede funcionar como punto de acceso inalámbrico a través de SoftAP.
CONECTIVIDAD INTELIGENTE

Soft AP

El punto de acceso habilitado por software (Soft AP) funciona como Wi-Fi, que utiliza el televisor como punto de acceso inalámbrico, lo que permite a los huéspedes conectar sus propios dispositivos al Soft AP.

*Se debe configurar SoftAP en el menú de instalación.
*No se puede utilizar la Duplicación inteligente al mismo tiempo.
*Es posible que esta característica no esté disponible en ciertos dispositivos debido a un método de cifrado diferente.

Todas las especificaciones

VIDEO

  • Resolución de salida

    UHD/FHD/HD/1,366 × 768

AUDIO

  • Sincronización del sonido LG

    Sí (Necesita Bluetooth)

SISTEMA DE TRANSMISIÓN

  • Digital (terrestre, cable, satélite)

    Digital (terrestre, cable, satélite)

  • Análogo (NTSC/SECAM/PAL)

    NTSC

SOLUCIÓN PARA HOTELERÍA

  • Tipo de solución

    Pro:Centric (Smart, Direct, V), Menú rápido 4.0

  • Servidor

    PCS400R

  • DRM

    Pro:Idiom (Tipo S/W), Pro:Idiom Media

FUNCIÓN

  • Hospitalidad

    Menú de instalación, One Channel Map (Gestión de canal lógico), Salida de altavoces externos (Int. variable/Fijo, 3.5 mm, Estéreo, Línea de salida, Típ. 400 mVrms ± 100 mVrms @10KΩ), Instant ON

  • Smart

    webOS 5.0, Modo galería, Navegador web, Aplicación CP, Compatibilidad remota Magic (Listo, MR18HA), Soft AP, WiFi (802. 11ac), Compartir pantalla (Miracast), Smart Share, Reproducción de audio Bluetooth, Sincronización de sonido LG/Bluetooth, Reconocimiento de voz (con Magic Remote), IoT, Duplicación USB, Compatible con SI (MPI, RS232C), Salida IR (MPI, RS232C)

CONECTOR DE INTERFAZ

  • Lado superior

    Control externo MPI (Conector RJ12), Control de televisión MPI/MTI (Conector RJ12 Jack), HDMI 2.0 (2, HDCP 2,2), USB 2.0 (2)

  • Parte inferior trasera

    Energía, Salida HDMI (2.0, HDCP 2,3), Salida de audio digital (Óptica), Salida de altavoz externo (Línea de salida), Entrada AV (tipo de conector telefónico), IR externo (tipo de conector telefónico), Pantalla RS-232C (tipo de conector telefónico), RS-232C Ext. Dispositivo (Tipo de conector telefónico), Depuración, Entrada RF, RJ45

  • Lado derecho

    Interfaz de 60 clavijas

DIMENSIÓN

  • Ancho x alto x Profundidad / Peso (embalaje)

    233 × 180.5 × 29.8 mm/0.72kg

  • Ancho x alto x profundo / peso (envío)

    366 × 143 × 218 mm/1.85kg

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 120V ~ 50/60 Hz

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    60W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    Solo STB: 14.1W, STB + Módulo de Expansión: 44W

  • Consumo de energía de reserva

    Por debajo de 1.5W

APROBACIÓN ESTÁNDAR

  • Seguridad

    UL

  • EMC

    FCC