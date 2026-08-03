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Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia

Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia

Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia

10SM3TB
LG Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia, 10SM3TB
LG Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia, 10SM3TB
LG Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia, 10SM3TB
LG Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia, 10SM3TB
LG Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia, 10SM3TB
LG Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia, 10SM3TB
LG Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia, 10SM3TB
LG Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia, 10SM3TB
LG Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia, 10SM3TB
LG Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia, 10SM3TB
LG Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia, 10SM3TB
LG Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia, 10SM3TB
LG Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia, 10SM3TB
LG Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia, 10SM3TB

Características principales:

  • POE y bajo consumo de energía
  • Touch incorporado
  • Soporte para ambiente andriod
  • Memoria interna de 5.9GB + Tarjeta SD
Más

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño de pantalla

    10(10,1")

  • Tecnología de Panel

    ADS

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución

    1.280x800 (HD)

  • Relación de contraste

    900:1

  • Brillo

    400 cd/m2

  • Angulo de visión

    160/160

  • Orientación de pantalla

    Vertical / Horizontal

  • Horas de funcionamiento

    16 horas/ 7 dias

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entradas

    USB, Tarjeta SD

  • Control externo

    Rj45

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Color

    Negro

  • Tamaño de bisel

    14mm

  • Dimensiones bisel

    245.6x164.2x29.7 mm

  • Peso

    0,63Kg

  • VESA compatible

    50 mm x 50 mm

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Memoria interna

    SI

  • BEACON

    SI

  • Slot para Tarjeta SD

    SI

  • POE

    SI

  • WOL( Wake On Lan)

    SI

  • Interfaz gráfica

    SI

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Rango de temperatura

    0°C ~ 40°C

  • Rango de Humedad

    10% a 90%

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    100 - 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de energía

    Adaptador de poder

AUDIO

  • Potencia

    1W (1W x 1Ch) para altavoz interno

ACCESORIOS

  • Básicos

    Adaptador, Manual (Web)