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Monitor 10" touch con sistema android OS, 10SM3TB | LG Colombia
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
Tamaño de pantalla
10(10,1")
Tecnología de Panel
ADS
Relación de aspecto
16:9
Resolución
1.280x800 (HD)
Relación de contraste
900:1
Brillo
400 cd/m2
Angulo de visión
160/160
Orientación de pantalla
Vertical / Horizontal
Horas de funcionamiento
16 horas/ 7 dias
CONECTIVIDAD
Entradas
USB, Tarjeta SD
Control externo
Rj45
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Color
Negro
Tamaño de bisel
14mm
Dimensiones bisel
245.6x164.2x29.7 mm
Peso
0,63Kg
VESA compatible
50 mm x 50 mm
CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES
Memoria interna
SI
BEACON
SI
Slot para Tarjeta SD
SI
POE
SI
WOL( Wake On Lan)
SI
Interfaz gráfica
SI
CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES
Rango de temperatura
0°C ~ 40°C
Rango de Humedad
10% a 90%
CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA
Fuente de alimentación
100 - 240V, 50/60Hz
Tipo de energía
Adaptador de poder
AUDIO
Potencia
1W (1W x 1Ch) para altavoz interno
ACCESORIOS
Básicos
Adaptador, Manual (Web)