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La Simplificación De La Señalización Digital, Presentación De La serie SE3KB

La Simplificación De La Señalización Digital, Presentación De La serie SE3KB

La Simplificación De La Señalización Digital, Presentación De La serie SE3KB

32SE3KB
LG La Simplificación De La Señalización Digital, Presentación De La serie SE3KB, 32SE3KB
LG La Simplificación De La Señalización Digital, Presentación De La serie SE3KB, 32SE3KB
LG La Simplificación De La Señalización Digital, Presentación De La serie SE3KB, 32SE3KB
LG La Simplificación De La Señalización Digital, Presentación De La serie SE3KB, 32SE3KB
LG La Simplificación De La Señalización Digital, Presentación De La serie SE3KB, 32SE3KB
LG La Simplificación De La Señalización Digital, Presentación De La serie SE3KB, 32SE3KB

Características principales:

  • 350 NIT
  • Altavoces incorporados
  • Uso horizontal o vertical
  • Administración de contenido por red
Más

Todas las especificaciones

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada Digital

    HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p , Digital DVI

  • Entrada Análoga

    RGB

  • Entrada de Audio

    SI

  • Entrada de Control Externo

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1)

  • Entrada USB

  • Salida de Audio

    SI

  • Salida de Control Externo

    RS232C(1)

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño de pantalla

    32"

  • Tecnología de Panel

    IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Brillo

    350 nits

  • Contraste Dinámico

    500,000:1

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    12ms(G to G BW)

  • Angulo de visión

    178/178

  • Tiempo operación

    18/7

  • Orientación de pantalla

    Vertical / Horizontal

AUDIO

  • Clear Voice

    Si

  • Balance

    SI

  • Altavoz On/Off

    SI

  • Auto volumen

    No

  • Modo de sonido

    Estandar, Musica, Cine, Deportes, Juego

  • Potencia

    20W (10W x 2)

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • Supersign

    SuperSign-w lite / Super Sign-c

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Tamaño de bisel

    13mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)

  • VESA™ Standard

    200 x 200

  • Color

    Negro

  • Dimensiones Monitor

    28.7”x16.9” x2.2”

  • Peso monitor

    13.2 lbs

  • Dimensiones caja

    31.9”x20.1”x5.2”

  • Peso con caja

    14.3 lbs

CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES

  • Sensor de temperatura

    Si

  • Modo video wall

    SI

  • WIFI

    Dongle Ready

  • Firmware actualizable

    Si (LAN)

  • Compatible con membrana táctil

    Si

  • Player adaptable

    (MP500/MP700)

  • Set ID Setup

    Manual/Auto

  • Cambio de clave

    SI

  • PDM

    Si

CERTIFICACIONES

  • Energy Star 6.0

    Si

  • Seguridad UL

    Si

  • Seguridad cUL

    Si

  • Seguridad CB

    SI

  • Seguridad TUV

    Si

  • Seguridad KC

    SI

  • EMC CE

    Si

  • EMC KCC

    Si

  • EMC FCC Class

    A