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La Simplificación De La Señalización Digital, Presentación De La serie SE3KB
Todas las especificaciones
CONECTIVIDAD
Entrada Digital
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p , Digital DVI
Entrada Análoga
RGB
Entrada de Audio
SI
Entrada de Control Externo
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1)
Entrada USB
Sí
Salida de Audio
SI
Salida de Control Externo
RS232C(1)
PANTALLA
Tamaño de pantalla
32"
Tecnología de Panel
IPS
Relación de aspecto
16:9
Resolución
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Brillo
350 nits
Contraste Dinámico
500,000:1
Tiempo de respuesta
12ms(G to G BW)
Angulo de visión
178/178
Tiempo operación
18/7
Orientación de pantalla
Vertical / Horizontal
AUDIO
Clear Voice
Si
Balance
SI
Altavoz On/Off
SI
Auto volumen
No
Modo de sonido
Estandar, Musica, Cine, Deportes, Juego
Potencia
20W (10W x 2)
COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE
Supersign
SuperSign-w lite / Super Sign-c
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Tamaño de bisel
13mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)
VESA™ Standard
200 x 200
Color
Negro
Dimensiones Monitor
28.7”x16.9” x2.2”
Peso monitor
13.2 lbs
Dimensiones caja
31.9”x20.1”x5.2”
Peso con caja
14.3 lbs
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES
Sensor de temperatura
Si
Modo video wall
SI
WIFI
Dongle Ready
Firmware actualizable
Si (LAN)
Compatible con membrana táctil
Si
Player adaptable
(MP500/MP700)
Set ID Setup
Manual/Auto
Cambio de clave
SI
PDM
Si
CERTIFICACIONES
Energy Star 6.0
Si
Seguridad UL
Si
Seguridad cUL
Si
Seguridad CB
SI
Seguridad TUV
Si
Seguridad KC
SI
EMC CE
Si
EMC KCC
Si
EMC FCC Class
A