We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
Tipo de pantalla
LED
Tamaño de pantalla
32
Relación de aspecto
16:9
Tecnología de Panel
IPS
Display colores (millones)
16.7 (8-bits)
Frecuencia Vertical
30 ~ 67.5kHz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
Frecuencia Horizontal
60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
VESA™ Interfaz de Montaje Estandar
200 x 200
Resolución
Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixeles
Contraste Dinámico
500,000:1
Brillo
400 cd/m²
Angulo de visión
178/178
ENTRADAS/SALIDAS
Entrada Análoga
RGB/Componente D-Sub/Compuesto D-Sub
Salida de Control Externo
RS232C
Salida Análoga
RS232C
Salida Digital
DVI
Entrada USB
Sí
Entrada de Control Externo
RS232C
Entrada Digital
HDMI / DVI con HDCP
Salida de Audio
Para bocina externa
Entrada de Audio
RGB/DVI-D
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES
Soporte Videowall
15 x 15 (no soporta conexión en serie)
Media Player Externo
Si (PC, opcional)
Soporte PIP / PBP
Si, de contenido en USB
Compatible con SuperSign
Elite-W
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Dimensiones
740.4 x 442 x 35.6 mm
Peso
8.7 Kg
CERTIFICACIONES
Seguridad TUV
Si
EMC CE
Si
Seguridad CB scheme
Si
EMC KCC
Si
EMC FCC Class B
Si
Energy Star
5.1
Seguridad UL
Si
EMC VCCI
Si
Seguridad cUL
Si
EMC C-tick
Si