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LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD

LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD

LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD

32WL30
LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD, 32WL30
LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD, 32WL30
LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD, 32WL30
LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD, 32WL30
LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD, 32WL30
LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD, 32WL30
LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD, 32WL30
LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD, 32WL30
LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD, 32WL30
LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD, 32WL30
LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD, 32WL30
LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD, 32WL30
LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD, 32WL30
LG Monitor LED IPS Profesional 31.50" FHD, 32WL30

Características principales:

  • Opción a Videowall hasta 15 x 15
  • Media Player externo (PC, opcional)
  • Compatible con SuperSign Elite-W
  • Posición horizontal o vertical
Más

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED

  • Tamaño de pantalla

    32

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Tecnología de Panel

    IPS

  • Display colores (millones)

    16.7 (8-bits)

  • Frecuencia Vertical

    30 ~ 67.5kHz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)

  • Frecuencia Horizontal

    60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)

  • VESA™ Interfaz de Montaje Estandar

    200 x 200

  • Resolución

    Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixeles

  • Contraste Dinámico

    500,000:1

  • Brillo

    400 cd/m²

  • Angulo de visión

    178/178

ENTRADAS/SALIDAS

  • Entrada Análoga

    RGB/Componente D-Sub/Compuesto D-Sub

  • Salida de Control Externo

    RS232C

  • Salida Análoga

    RS232C

  • Salida Digital

    DVI

  • Entrada USB

  • Entrada de Control Externo

    RS232C

  • Entrada Digital

    HDMI / DVI con HDCP

  • Salida de Audio

    Para bocina externa

  • Entrada de Audio

    RGB/DVI-D

CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES

  • Soporte Videowall

    15 x 15 (no soporta conexión en serie)

  • Media Player Externo

    Si (PC, opcional)

  • Soporte PIP / PBP

    Si, de contenido en USB

  • Compatible con SuperSign

    Elite-W

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Dimensiones

    740.4 x 442 x 35.6 mm

  • Peso

    8.7 Kg

CERTIFICACIONES

  • Seguridad TUV

    Si

  • EMC CE

    Si

  • Seguridad CB scheme

    Si

  • EMC KCC

    Si

  • EMC FCC Class B

    Si

  • Energy Star

    5.1

  • Seguridad UL

    Si

  • EMC VCCI

    Si

  • Seguridad cUL

    Si

  • EMC C-tick

    Si