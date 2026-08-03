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42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display

42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display

42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display

42LS73B
LG 42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display, 42LS73B
LG 42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display, 42LS73B
LG 42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display, 42LS73B
LG 42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display, 42LS73B
LG 42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display, 42LS73B
LG 42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display, 42LS73B
LG 42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display, 42LS73B
LG 42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display, 42LS73B
LG 42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display, 42LS73B
LG 42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display, 42LS73B
LG 42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display, 42LS73B
LG 42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display, 42LS73B
LG 42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display, 42LS73B
LG 42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display, 42LS73B

Características principales:

  • 500 NIT - OPERACIÓN 7/24
  • SUPERSIGN™
  • Escena disponible Vertical / Horizontal
  • Wi-Fi Dongle
Más

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño de pantalla

    41.92" (1064.67mm) diagonal

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Tecnología de Panel

    IPS

  • Orientación de pantalla

    Horizontal y Vertical

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    8ms(G to G BW) typ.

  • Angulo de visión

    178/178

  • Brillo

    500 nit

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Contraste Dinámico

    500,000:1

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • Supersign

    SuperSign-w lite / Super Sign-c

AUDIO

  • Clear Voice

    Si

  • Balance

    SI

  • Altavoz On/Off

    SI

  • Auto volumen

    No

  • Modo de sonido

    SI, 6 Modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada Digital

    HDMI, DVI-D, DP

  • Entrada de Audio

    SI

  • Entrada de Control Externo

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1), Pixel Sensor

  • Entrada USB

  • Salida de Control Externo

    RS232C(1)

  • Salida Análoga

    No

  • Salida Digital

    DISPLAY PORT

  • Salida de Audio

    SI

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Dimensiones

    94.9cm x 55.5cm x 3.2cm

  • Tamaño de bisel

    7.4mm(T/L/R/U even)

  • Peso

    12.5kg

CERTIFICACIONES

  • Seguridad TUV

    Si

  • Seguridad KC

    SI

  • EMC CE

    Si

  • EMC KCC

    Si

  • EMC FCC Class

    A

  • Energy Star

    6.0

  • Seguridad UL

    Si

  • Seguridad cUL

    Si

CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES

  • Sensor de brillo automático

    Si

  • Reproducción Multimedia

  • Sensor de temperatura

    Si

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

    Si