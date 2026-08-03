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42'' clase (41,92'' diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
Tamaño de pantalla
41.92" (1064.67mm) diagonal
Relación de aspecto
16:9
Tecnología de Panel
IPS
Orientación de pantalla
Horizontal y Vertical
Tiempo de respuesta
8ms(G to G BW) typ.
Angulo de visión
178/178
Brillo
500 nit
Resolución
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Contraste Dinámico
500,000:1
COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE
Supersign
SuperSign-w lite / Super Sign-c
AUDIO
Clear Voice
Si
Balance
SI
Altavoz On/Off
SI
Auto volumen
No
Modo de sonido
SI, 6 Modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
CONECTIVIDAD
Entrada Digital
HDMI, DVI-D, DP
Entrada de Audio
SI
Entrada de Control Externo
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1), Pixel Sensor
Entrada USB
Sí
Salida de Control Externo
RS232C(1)
Salida Análoga
No
Salida Digital
DISPLAY PORT
Salida de Audio
SI
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Dimensiones
94.9cm x 55.5cm x 3.2cm
Tamaño de bisel
7.4mm(T/L/R/U even)
Peso
12.5kg
CERTIFICACIONES
Seguridad TUV
Si
Seguridad KC
SI
EMC CE
Si
EMC KCC
Si
EMC FCC Class
A
Energy Star
6.0
Seguridad UL
Si
Seguridad cUL
Si
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES
Sensor de brillo automático
Si
Reproducción Multimedia
Sí
Sensor de temperatura
Si
Ahorro de energía inteligente
Si