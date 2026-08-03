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Serie SE3KB
Todas las especificaciones
PANEL
Tamaño de la pantalla
43"
Resolución
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Luminosidad
350 cd/m²
CONECTIVIDAD - ENTRADA
HDMI
Sí (1)
DP
No
DVI
Sí (1)
Analógica (RGB)
Sí (1)
Audio
Sí (1)
Control externo (ENTRADA RS232C)
Sí (1)
Control externo (RJ45)
Sí (1)
Control externo (receptor infrarrojo)
Sí (1)
Control externo (sensor de píxeles)
No
USB
Sí (2)
CONECTIVIDAD - SALIDA
Salida de audio
Sí
Salida externa de altavoz
No
Control externo (SALIDA RS232C)
Sí (1)
ESPECIFICACIÓN FÍSICA
Ancho del bisel
11,9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)
Dimensiones del monitor (an. x alt. x prof.)
969,6 mm x 563,9 mm x 54 mm (38,6 mm: parte más fina)
Peso (cabezal)
10,0 kg
Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA™
200 mm x 200 mm
COMPATIBILIDAD CON REPRODUCTOR DE MEDIOS
Tipo OPS compatible
No
Reproductor de medios externo enchufable
Sí (MP500/MP700)
COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE
SuperSign-w lite
Sí
SuperSign-c
Sí
ACCESORIO
Básico
Controlador remoto (incluye batería 2ea), cable de alimentación, QSG, cable RGB, libro de normas, teléfono para género RS232C, receptor infrarrojo
Opcional
Base (ST-432T), reproductor de medios, soporte de pared (LSW230B), adaptador VESA (AM-B220S)
GENERAL
Región
Global