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Serie SM5KE
Todas las especificaciones
PANEL
Tamaño de pantalla
43"
Resolución
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
Brillo (Tipo, cd/m²)
450
CONECTIVIDAD
Entrada
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0
Salida
DP(SST), Audio(Apagado/Fijo/Variable)
Control externo
RS232C Entrada/Salida, entrada RJ45, Entrada receptor IR
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Peso del bisel
11,9mm (F/D/I), 18mm (A)
Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)
969,6 x 563,9 x 54 mm
Peso (cabezal)
10,0kg
Dimensiones del monitor con soporte opcional (ancho x alto x profundidad)
969,6 x 622,2 x 193 mm
Peso (cabezal + soporte)
12,5kg
Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)
1.052 x 650 x 123 mm
Peso con el empaque
12,6kg
Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA™
200 x 200 mm
CONDICIONES DEL ENTORNO
Temperatura de funcionamiento
0 °C a 40 °C
Humedad de funcionamiento
10% a 80%
CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA
Suministro de energía
100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
Tipo de energía
Energía incorporada
Tipo / Máx.
75W (A determinar)/95W
Ahorro de energía inteligente
55W (A determinar)
ESTÁNDAR(CERTIFICADO)
Seguridad
IEC 60950-1/EN 60950-1/UL 60950-1
EMC
FCC Clase “A”/CE/KC
ErP / Energy Star
N/A /Sí (Energy Star 8.0)
COMPATIBILIDAD DEL REPRODUCTOR MULTIMEDIA
Tipo compatible con OPS
Sí
Reproductor multimedia externo extraíble
Sí
COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE
Software de gestión de contenido
SuperSign CMS
Software de control y monitoreo
SuperSign Control+/Control
REQUISITOS MÍNIMOS PARA LG PRESENTER
OS (Windows)
Windows 7 (64 bit), Windows 10 (64 bit)
OS (macOS)
macOS 10.12 Sierra, MacOS 10.13 High Sierra
CPU (Windows)
2.7 GHz+ Broadwell de doble núcleo o un procesador superior
CPU (macOS)
Cualquier CPU que sea compatible con Sierra o High Sierra
Memoria
4GB RAM
Disco duro
1GB de espacio libre
Hardware de gráficos (Windows)
Intel Iris o superior, Nvidia, ATI
Hardware de gráficos (macOS)
Cualquier GPU que sea compatible con Sierra o High Sierra
ACCESORIO
Básico
Controlador remoto (incluye 2 baterías ea), cable de alimentación, QSG, cable HDMI, libro de regulación, teléfono a género RS232C, cubierta de la memoria