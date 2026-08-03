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LG MONITOR, 49" Full HD serie SH7DB | LG colombia
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
Tamaño de pantalla
49"
Tecnología de Panel
IPS
Relación de aspecto
16:9
Resolución
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Brillo
700cd/m2
Contraste Dinámico
500,000:1
Angulo de visión
178/178
Orientación de pantalla
Vertical / Horizontal
CONECTIVIDAD
Entrada Digital
HDMI, DVI-D, DP,AUDIO, USB, RGB
Salidas
DP, Audio,Speaker externo
Control externo
RS232C(IN/OUT),RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel sensor
COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE
Supersign
SuperSign-w lite / Super Sign-c
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Tamaño de bisel
7,4mm
Color
Negro
Dimensiones
1095mm x 637mm x 32mm
Peso
15,6 Kg
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
400 x 400 mm
CERTIFICACIONES
Seguridad
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC