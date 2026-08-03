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Serie SM5KE

Serie SM5KE

Serie SM5KE

49SM5KE-B
LG Serie SM5KE, 49SM5KE-B
LG Serie SM5KE, 49SM5KE-B
LG Serie SM5KE, 49SM5KE-B
LG Serie SM5KE, 49SM5KE-B
LG Serie SM5KE, 49SM5KE-B
LG Serie SM5KE, 49SM5KE-B
LG Serie SM5KE, 49SM5KE-B
LG Serie SM5KE, 49SM5KE-B
LG Serie SM5KE, 49SM5KE-B
LG Serie SM5KE, 49SM5KE-B
LG Serie SM5KE, 49SM5KE-B
LG Serie SM5KE, 49SM5KE-B
LG Serie SM5KE, 49SM5KE-B
LG Serie SM5KE, 49SM5KE-B
LG Serie SM5KE, 49SM5KE-B
LG Serie SM5KE, 49SM5KE-B

Características principales:

  • Brillo (típico): 450 cd/m²
  • Bisel: 11,9mm (F/D/I), 18mm (A)
  • Profundidad: 54mm
  • Interfaz: HDMI (3)/DP/ DVI-D/USB 3.0/RS232C/RJ45/Audio/IR
  • Parlante integrado: 10W + 10W
Más

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla

    49"

  • Resolución

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brillo (Tipo, cd/m²)

    450

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada

    HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0

  • Salida

    DP (SST), Audio (Apagado/Fijo/Variable)

  • Control externo

    RS232C Entrada/Salida, entrada RJ45, Entrada receptor IR

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Peso del bisel

    11,9mm (F/D/I), 18mm (A)

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1.102,2 x 638.5 x 54 mm

  • Peso (cabezal)

    14,3kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor con soporte opcional (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1102.2 x 696.8 x 219.6 mm

  • Peso (cabezal + soporte)

    17,6kg

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1197 x 760 x 166 mm

  • Peso con el empaque

    17,4kg

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA™

    300 x 300 mm

CONDICIONES DEL ENTORNO

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0°C a 40°C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10% a 80%

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Suministro de energía

    100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Tipo de energía

    Energía incorporada

  • Tipo/Máx.

    85W (A determinar)/105W

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

    60W (A determinar)

ESTÁNDAR(CERTIFICADO)

  • Seguridad

    IEC 60950-1/EN 60950-1/UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Clase “A”/CE/KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    N/A /Sí (Energy Star 8.0)

COMPATIBILIDAD DEL REPRODUCTOR MULTIMEDIA

  • Tipo compatible con OPS

  • Reproductor multimedia externo extraíble

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • Software de gestión de contenido

    SuperSign CMS

  • Software de control y monitoreo

    SuperSign Control+/Control

REQUISITOS MÍNIMOS PARA LG PRESENTER

  • OS (Windows)

    Windows 7 (64 bit), Windows 10 (64 bit)

  • OS (macOS)

    macOS 10.12 Sierra, MacOS 10.13 High Sierra

  • CPU (Windows)

    2.7 GHz+ Broadwell de doble núcleo o un procesador superior

  • CPU (macOS)

    Cualquier CPU que sea compatible con Sierra o High Sierra

  • Memoria

    4GB RAM

  • Disco duro

    1GB de espacio libre

  • Hardware de gráficos (Windows)

    Intel Iris o superior, Nvidia, ATI

  • Hardware de gráficos (macOS)

    Cualquier GPU que sea compatible con Sierra o High Sierra

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Controlador remoto (incluye 2 baterías ea), cable de alimentación, QSG, cable HDMI, libro de regulación, teléfono a género RS232C, cubierta de la memoria

  • Opcional

    Base (ST-492T), reproductor multimedia, soporte de pared (LSW350B), adaptador VESA (B330S), kit OPS (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), superposición táctil (KT-T49E)