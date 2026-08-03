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LG MONITOR, 49" Ultra HD smart Display
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
Tamaño de pantalla
49"
Tecnología de Panel
IPS
Relación de aspecto
16:9
Resolución
3,840 x 2,160 (Ultra HD)
Brillo
500 nit
Contraste Dinámico
4,000,000:1
Angulo de visión
178/178
Orientación de pantalla
Vertical / Horizontal
CONECTIVIDAD
Control externo
RS232C(IN/OUT),RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel sensor
Entrada Digital
HDMI, DVI-D, DP,AUDIO, USB3,0, SD CARD
Salida de Audio
DP, Audio,External Speaker(L/R)_
COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE
Supersign
SuperSign-w lite / Super Sign-c
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Tamaño de bisel
11.9mm(T), 12.4mm(R/L), 15.5mm(B)
Dimensiones
1103.2 x 648 x 38.6mm
Peso
13,3 Kg
Color
Negro
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES
Sensor de brillo automático
Si
Sensor de temperatura
Si
PIP/PBP
No
Método ISM
SI
Memoria interna
Sí
CERTIFICACIONES
Safety
SI
EMC
SI