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LG MONITOR, 49" Ultra HD smart Display

LG MONITOR, 49" Ultra HD smart Display

LG MONITOR, 49" Ultra HD smart Display

49UH5B
LG MONITOR, 49" Ultra HD smart Display, 49UH5B
LG MONITOR, 49" Ultra HD smart Display, 49UH5B
LG MONITOR, 49" Ultra HD smart Display, 49UH5B
LG MONITOR, 49" Ultra HD smart Display, 49UH5B
LG MONITOR, 49" Ultra HD smart Display, 49UH5B
LG MONITOR, 49" Ultra HD smart Display, 49UH5B
LG MONITOR, 49" Ultra HD smart Display, 49UH5B
LG MONITOR, 49" Ultra HD smart Display, 49UH5B

Características principales:

  • Ultra HD 4K
  • Bisel : 49" : 12.1mm(T), 12.6mm(R/L), 15.7mm(B),
  • Operación 24/7
  • Beacon. Tecnología bluetooth**
Más

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño de pantalla

    49"

  • Tecnología de Panel

    IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución

    3,840 x 2,160 (Ultra HD)

  • Brillo

    500 nit

  • Contraste Dinámico

    4,000,000:1

  • Angulo de visión

    178/178

  • Orientación de pantalla

    Vertical / Horizontal

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Control externo

    RS232C(IN/OUT),RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel sensor

  • Entrada Digital

    HDMI, DVI-D, DP,AUDIO, USB3,0, SD CARD

  • Salida de Audio

    DP, Audio,External Speaker(L/R)_

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • Supersign

    SuperSign-w lite / Super Sign-c

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Tamaño de bisel

    11.9mm(T), 12.4mm(R/L), 15.5mm(B)

  • Dimensiones

    1103.2 x 648 x 38.6mm

  • Peso

    13,3 Kg

  • Color

    Negro

CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES

  • Sensor de brillo automático

    Si

  • Sensor de temperatura

    Si

  • PIP/PBP

    No

  • Método ISM

    SI

  • Memoria interna

CERTIFICACIONES

  • Safety

    SI

  • EMC

    SI