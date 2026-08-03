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LG MONITOR, 55" Ultra HD Display Versátil
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
Tamaño de pantalla
55" (54.64" medido diagonalmente)
Tecnología de Panel
IPS
Relación de aspecto
16:9
Resolución
3,840 x 2,160 (Ultra HD)
Brillo
500 nit
Contraste Dinámico
1,000,000:1
Angulo de visión
178/178
Orientación de pantalla
Vertical / Horizontal
CONECTIVIDAD
Entrada Digital
HDMI, DVI-D, DP,AUDIO, USB3,0, SD CARD
Salidas
DP, Audio,altavoz externo(L/R)
Control externo
RS232C(IN/OUT),RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel sensor
COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE
Supersign
SuperSign-w lite / Super Sign-c
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Tamaño de bisel
12,1mm(T), 12,6mm(R/L), 15,7mm(B)
Dimensiones Monitor
1239.8 x 725.2 x 38.6mm
Color
Negro
Peso
16.6 Kgs
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES
Sensor de brillo automático
Si
Sensor de temperatura
Si
Método ISM
SI
Tile Mode
Sí
WIFI
SI
Memoria interna
Sí
CERTIFICACIONES
Seguridad
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC