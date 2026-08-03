About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Serie WS70BS

Serie WS70BS

Serie WS70BS

84WS70BS
LG Serie WS70BS, 84WS70BS
LG Serie WS70BS, 84WS70BS
LG Serie WS70BS, 84WS70BS
LG Serie WS70BS, 84WS70BS
LG Serie WS70BS, 84WS70BS
LG Serie WS70BS, 84WS70BS
LG Serie WS70BS, 84WS70BS
LG Serie WS70BS, 84WS70BS
LG Serie WS70BS, 84WS70BS
LG Serie WS70BS, 84WS70BS
LG Serie WS70BS, 84WS70BS
LG Serie WS70BS, 84WS70BS
LG Serie WS70BS, 84WS70BS
LG Serie WS70BS, 84WS70BS

Características principales:

  • Pantalla Edge LED grande de 84"
  • Resolución muy elevada: 3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD)
  • Imagen clara y vívida (CR dinámica: 500 000: 1)
  • Sensor de luminosidad automático
  • Ahorro de energía inteligente
  • Listo para reproductor tipo anclaje (MP700/500)
Más

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de la pantalla

    84"

  • Resolución

    3840 x 2160 (FHD)

  • Luminosidad

    350 cd/m²

CONECTIVIDAD - ENTRADA

  • HDMI

    Sí (2)

  • DP

    Sí (1)

  • DVI-D

    Sí (1)

  • Analógica (RGB)

    Sí (1)

  • Analógica (compuesta)

    Sí (1)

  • Audio

    RGB/DVI-D/AV

  • Control externo (ENTRADA RS232C)

    Sí (1)

  • Control externo (RJ45)

    Sí (1)

  • Control externo (INFRARROJO)

    Sí (1, interno)

  • USB

    USB 2.0 x 2

CONECTIVIDAD - SALIDA

  • DVI-D

    Sí (1)

  • Analógica (RGB)

    Sí (1)

  • Salida de audio

    Sí (1)

  • Salida externa de altavoz

    SÍ (1, L/R)

  • Control externo (SALIDA RS232C)

    Sí (1)

  • Control externo (INFRARROJO)

    Sí (1, interno)

ESPECIFICACIÓN FÍSICA

  • Ancho del bisel

    27,9 mm

  • Dimensiones del monitor (an. x alt. x prof.)

    192,3 cm x 110,9 cm x 5,1 cm (incluye mango: 10,1 cm)

  • Peso (cabezal)

    72,8 kg

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA™

    600 mm x 400 mm

COMPATIBILIDAD CON REPRODUCTOR DE MEDIOS

  • Reproductor de medios externo enchufable

    No

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign-w lite

    No

  • SuperSign-c

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Cable de alimentación, controlador remoto (incluye batería 2ea), CD (Manual/Elite-C/ESG), argolla (2EA), cable DP

  • Opcional

    Reproductor de medios: MP700/MP500, SP-2100 (altavoz externo), LSW630

GENERAL

  • Región

    Global