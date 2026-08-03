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Serie WS70BS
Todas las especificaciones
PANEL
Tamaño de la pantalla
84"
Resolución
3840 x 2160 (FHD)
Luminosidad
350 cd/m²
CONECTIVIDAD - ENTRADA
HDMI
Sí (2)
DP
Sí (1)
DVI-D
Sí (1)
Analógica (RGB)
Sí (1)
Analógica (compuesta)
Sí (1)
Audio
RGB/DVI-D/AV
Control externo (ENTRADA RS232C)
Sí (1)
Control externo (RJ45)
Sí (1)
Control externo (INFRARROJO)
Sí (1, interno)
USB
USB 2.0 x 2
CONECTIVIDAD - SALIDA
DVI-D
Sí (1)
Analógica (RGB)
Sí (1)
Salida de audio
Sí (1)
Salida externa de altavoz
SÍ (1, L/R)
Control externo (SALIDA RS232C)
Sí (1)
Control externo (INFRARROJO)
Sí (1, interno)
ESPECIFICACIÓN FÍSICA
Ancho del bisel
27,9 mm
Dimensiones del monitor (an. x alt. x prof.)
192,3 cm x 110,9 cm x 5,1 cm (incluye mango: 10,1 cm)
Peso (cabezal)
72,8 kg
Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA™
600 mm x 400 mm
COMPATIBILIDAD CON REPRODUCTOR DE MEDIOS
Reproductor de medios externo enchufable
No
COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE
SuperSign-w lite
No
SuperSign-c
Sí
ACCESORIO
Básico
Cable de alimentación, controlador remoto (incluye batería 2ea), CD (Manual/Elite-C/ESG), argolla (2EA), cable DP
Opcional
Reproductor de medios: MP700/MP500, SP-2100 (altavoz externo), LSW630
GENERAL
Región
Global