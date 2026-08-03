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47" class (46.9" diagonal) IPS Edge LED Full HD Open Frame Monitor

47" class (46.9" diagonal) IPS Edge LED Full HD Open Frame Monitor

47" class (46.9" diagonal) IPS Edge LED Full HD Open Frame Monitor

47WX50MF
LG 47" class (46.9" diagonal) IPS Edge LED Full HD Open Frame Monitor, 47WX50MF
LG 47" class (46.9" diagonal) IPS Edge LED Full HD Open Frame Monitor, 47WX50MF
LG 47" class (46.9" diagonal) IPS Edge LED Full HD Open Frame Monitor, 47WX50MF
LG 47" class (46.9" diagonal) IPS Edge LED Full HD Open Frame Monitor, 47WX50MF
LG 47" class (46.9" diagonal) IPS Edge LED Full HD Open Frame Monitor, 47WX50MF
LG 47" class (46.9" diagonal) IPS Edge LED Full HD Open Frame Monitor, 47WX50MF
LG 47" class (46.9" diagonal) IPS Edge LED Full HD Open Frame Monitor, 47WX50MF
LG 47" class (46.9" diagonal) IPS Edge LED Full HD Open Frame Monitor, 47WX50MF
LG 47" class (46.9" diagonal) IPS Edge LED Full HD Open Frame Monitor, 47WX50MF
LG 47" class (46.9" diagonal) IPS Edge LED Full HD Open Frame Monitor, 47WX50MF

Características principales:

  • Resolución 1,920 X 1,080 (FHD)
  • Alto brillo (2000 nits)
  • Monitor outdoor sin protección para ambiente
  • Open frame display
Más

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño de pantalla

    47"

  • Tecnología de Panel

    IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Brillo

    2,000 cd/m2 (typ)

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    10ms (G to G)

  • Angulo de visión

    178/178

  • Orientación de pantalla

    Horizontal y Vertical

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada Digital

    HDMI (1), DVI-D (1), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input

  • Entrada Análoga

    Component (1), AV (1), RGB (1) (Shared with D-Sub)

  • Entrada de Audio

    PC/AV/Component Audio In (1)

  • Entrada de Control Externo

    RS232C, RJ45

  • Entrada USB

    Si (1)

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign/ Lite/W/C

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Tamaño de bisel

    11 mm

  • Dimensiones

    107cm x 67cm x 16cm

  • Peso

    23.9 Kg

  • Dimensiones caja

    120cm x 77cm x 29cm

  • Peso con caja

    29.1 kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES

  • Sensor de brillo automático

    Si

  • Método ISM

    SI

  • Sensor de temperatura

    Si

  • Tile Mode

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

    Si

  • Zoom en imágenes

CERTIFICACIONES

  • Safety

    UR / cUR / CB scheme / TUV-Type

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC