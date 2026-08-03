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47" class (46.9" diagonal) IPS Edge LED Full HD Open Frame Monitor
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
Tamaño de pantalla
47"
Tecnología de Panel
IPS
Relación de aspecto
16:9
Resolución
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Brillo
2,000 cd/m2 (typ)
Tiempo de respuesta
10ms (G to G)
Angulo de visión
178/178
Orientación de pantalla
Horizontal y Vertical
CONECTIVIDAD
Entrada Digital
HDMI (1), DVI-D (1), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input
Entrada Análoga
Component (1), AV (1), RGB (1) (Shared with D-Sub)
Entrada de Audio
PC/AV/Component Audio In (1)
Entrada de Control Externo
RS232C, RJ45
Entrada USB
Si (1)
COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE
SuperSign/ Lite/W/C
Sí
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Tamaño de bisel
11 mm
Dimensiones
107cm x 67cm x 16cm
Peso
23.9 Kg
Dimensiones caja
120cm x 77cm x 29cm
Peso con caja
29.1 kg
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES
Sensor de brillo automático
Si
Método ISM
SI
Sensor de temperatura
Si
Tile Mode
Sí
Ahorro de energía inteligente
Si
Zoom en imágenes
Sí
CERTIFICACIONES
Safety
UR / cUR / CB scheme / TUV-Type
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC