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84" ULTRA HD multi-touch

84" ULTRA HD multi-touch

84" ULTRA HD multi-touch

84TR3B
LG 84" ULTRA HD multi-touch , 84TR3B
LG 84" ULTRA HD multi-touch , 84TR3B
LG 84" ULTRA HD multi-touch , 84TR3B
LG 84" ULTRA HD multi-touch , 84TR3B
LG 84" ULTRA HD multi-touch , 84TR3B
LG 84" ULTRA HD multi-touch , 84TR3B
LG 84" ULTRA HD multi-touch , 84TR3B
LG 84" ULTRA HD multi-touch , 84TR3B

Características principales:

  • 10 toques simultáneos
  • ULTRA HD
  • Auto escalador de resolución
  • Vidrio de protección
Más

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño de pantalla

    84"

  • Tecnología de Panel

    IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución

    3,840 x 2,160 (Ultra HD)

  • Brillo

    350 nits/ 300 vidrio protección

  • Contraste Dinámico

    500,000:1

  • Angulo de visión

    178/178

  • Orientación de pantalla

    Horizontal

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entradas

    HDMI(2), DP(1), DVI-D(1)(w/o HDCP), Componet AV(1), Audio(1), USB 3.0(1), USB 2.0(2)

  • Salidas

    Output Audio(1), External Speaker(1)

  • Control externo

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR/Light Sensor(1), Pentray Control(1)

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign C

  • SuperSign W/Lite

    No

  • Interactive White Board S/W

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Tamaño de bisel

    34.0 mm

  • VESA compatible

    600x 400 mm

  • Dimensiones

    1,951 x 1,137 x 112mm

  • Peso

    104 Kg

  • Color

    Negro

  • Dimensiones caja

    2,050 x 1,261 x 330mm

  • Peso con caja

    119.1 Kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES

  • Sensor de brillo automático

    Si

  • Sensor de temperatura

    Si

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

    Si

  • Memoria interna

    8GB (4GB libres)

  • Wi-Fi Dongle Ready

CERTIFICACIONES

  • Seguridad UL

    Si

  • Seguridad cUL

    Si

  • Seguridad KC

    SI

  • EMC FCC Class A

  • EMC CE

    Si

  • EMC KCC

    Si