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84" ULTRA HD multi-touch
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
Tamaño de pantalla
84"
Tecnología de Panel
IPS
Relación de aspecto
16:9
Resolución
3,840 x 2,160 (Ultra HD)
Brillo
350 nits/ 300 vidrio protección
Contraste Dinámico
500,000:1
Angulo de visión
178/178
Orientación de pantalla
Horizontal
CONECTIVIDAD
Entradas
HDMI(2), DP(1), DVI-D(1)(w/o HDCP), Componet AV(1), Audio(1), USB 3.0(1), USB 2.0(2)
Salidas
Output Audio(1), External Speaker(1)
Control externo
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR/Light Sensor(1), Pentray Control(1)
COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE
SuperSign C
Sí
SuperSign W/Lite
No
Interactive White Board S/W
Sí
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Tamaño de bisel
34.0 mm
VESA compatible
600x 400 mm
Dimensiones
1,951 x 1,137 x 112mm
Peso
104 Kg
Color
Negro
Dimensiones caja
2,050 x 1,261 x 330mm
Peso con caja
119.1 Kg
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES
Sensor de brillo automático
Si
Sensor de temperatura
Si
Ahorro de energía inteligente
Si
Memoria interna
8GB (4GB libres)
Wi-Fi Dongle Ready
Sí
CERTIFICACIONES
Seguridad UL
Si
Seguridad cUL
Si
Seguridad KC
SI
EMC FCC Class A
Sí
EMC CE
Si
EMC KCC
Si