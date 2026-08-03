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55EG5CD OLED 55" Doble cara

55EG5CD OLED 55" Doble cara

55EG5CD OLED 55" Doble cara

55EG5CD
LG 55EG5CD OLED 55" Doble cara, 55EG5CD
LG 55EG5CD OLED 55" Doble cara, 55EG5CD
LG 55EG5CD OLED 55" Doble cara, 55EG5CD
LG 55EG5CD OLED 55" Doble cara, 55EG5CD
LG 55EG5CD OLED 55" Doble cara, 55EG5CD
LG 55EG5CD OLED 55" Doble cara, 55EG5CD

Características principales:

  • Negro Perfecto
  • Monitor Ultradelgado
  • Amplio ángulo de Visión
  • Monitor doble cara
Más

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de la pantalla

    55"

  • Tipo de panel

    OLED

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Ubicación

    Retrato y Paisaje

  • Tratamiento de Superficie

    Recubrimiento duro (2H), Tratamiento antirreflujo del polarizador frontal (Refl ectance Typ 1.0%)

  • Brillo

    400 cd/m2

  • Horas de operación

    24/7

  • Angulo de visión

    178x178

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Control externo

    Rs232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR Receptor, LAN out, IR out, USB

  • Salidas

    DP(2), Audio(2)

  • Entradas

    HDMI(2), DP(2), USB 3.0(1)

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Dimensiones

    861,3 X 1406,2 X 13 mm (cabeza, sin colgar Acc.)

  • Tamaño de bisel

    7,94 mm

  • Color bisel

    Negro

  • Peso

    31.2 Kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Sensor de temperatura

    SI

  • Cooling FAN (ventilador)

    SI

  • Energy saving

    SI

  • Memoria interna

    SI

  • USB Cloning

    SI

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de operación

    0°C - 40°C

  • Operación en humedad

    10% a 80%

PODER

  • Suministro de energía

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Tip.

    190 W

CERTIFICACIONES

  • Seguridad

    UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC

  • ERP

    SI

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Supersing-C

    SI

  • SuperSign OLED

    SI