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55EG5CD OLED 55" Doble cara
Todas las especificaciones
PANEL
Tamaño de la pantalla
55"
Tipo de panel
OLED
Resolución
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Relación de aspecto
16:9
Ubicación
Retrato y Paisaje
Tratamiento de Superficie
Recubrimiento duro (2H), Tratamiento antirreflujo del polarizador frontal (Refl ectance Typ 1.0%)
Brillo
400 cd/m2
Horas de operación
24/7
Angulo de visión
178x178
CONECTIVIDAD
Control externo
Rs232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR Receptor, LAN out, IR out, USB
Salidas
DP(2), Audio(2)
Entradas
HDMI(2), DP(2), USB 3.0(1)
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Dimensiones
861,3 X 1406,2 X 13 mm (cabeza, sin colgar Acc.)
Tamaño de bisel
7,94 mm
Color bisel
Negro
Peso
31.2 Kg
CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES
Sensor de temperatura
SI
Cooling FAN (ventilador)
SI
Energy saving
SI
Memoria interna
SI
USB Cloning
SI
CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES
Temperatura de operación
0°C - 40°C
Operación en humedad
10% a 80%
PODER
Suministro de energía
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA
Tip.
190 W
CERTIFICACIONES
Seguridad
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
ERP
SI
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
Supersing-C
SI
SuperSign OLED
SI