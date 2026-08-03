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55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
Tamaño de pantalla
55" (54.6" medido diagonalmente)
Tecnología de Panel
IPS
Relación de aspecto
16:9
Resolución
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Brillo
500 nit
Contraste Dinámico
500,000:1
Angulo de visión
178/178
Orientación de pantalla
Vertical / Horizontal
CONECTIVIDAD
Entrada Digital
HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port con HDCP
Entrada Análoga
RGB, AV
Entrada de Audio
PC Audio In (1)
Entrada de Control Externo
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1)
Entrada USB
Sí
Salida de Audio
salida Audio (1)
Salida de Control Externo
RS232C
COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE
Supersign
Elite-c / Elite-w lite
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Tamaño de bisel
2.25mm(L/T), 1.25mm(R/B)
Dimensiones
121cm x 68cm x 9cm
Peso
23.2 Kg
CERTIFICACIONES
Energy Star 6.0
Si
Seguridad UL
Si
Seguridad cUL
Si
Seguridad TUV
Si
Seguridad KC
SI
EMC CE
Si
Seguridad CB scheme
Si
EMC KCC
Si
EMC FCC Class
B