About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display

55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display

55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display

55LV75A
LG 55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display, 55LV75A
LG 55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display, 55LV75A
LG 55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display, 55LV75A
LG 55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display, 55LV75A
LG 55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display, 55LV75A
LG 55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display, 55LV75A
LG 55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display, 55LV75A
LG 55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display, 55LV75A

Características principales:

  • 500NITS- Operación de 7/24
  • Bisel ultra delgado (3.5mm unión de bisel)
  • VERTICAL HORIZONTAL
  • DP1.2 CONEXIÓN EN CASCADA
Más

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño de pantalla

    55" (54.6" medido diagonalmente)

  • Tecnología de Panel

    IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Brillo

    500 nit

  • Contraste Dinámico

    500,000:1

  • Angulo de visión

    178/178

  • Orientación de pantalla

    Vertical / Horizontal

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada Digital

    HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port con HDCP

  • Entrada Análoga

    RGB, AV

  • Entrada de Audio

    PC Audio In (1)

  • Entrada de Control Externo

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1)

  • Entrada USB

  • Salida de Audio

    salida Audio (1)

  • Salida de Control Externo

    RS232C

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • Supersign

    Elite-c / Elite-w lite

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Tamaño de bisel

    2.25mm(L/T), 1.25mm(R/B)

  • Dimensiones

    121cm x 68cm x 9cm

  • Peso

    23.2 Kg

CERTIFICACIONES

  • Energy Star 6.0

    Si

  • Seguridad UL

    Si

  • Seguridad cUL

    Si

  • Seguridad TUV

    Si

  • Seguridad KC

    SI

  • EMC CE

    Si

  • Seguridad CB scheme

    Si

  • EMC KCC

    Si

  • EMC FCC Class

    B