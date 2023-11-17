About Cookies on This Site

Nueva Señalización Estándar UHD de alta visibilidad UH5J-H

(7)
Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Nueva señalización estándar UHD de alta visibilidad

Una pantalla que muestra los contenidos de la reunión se instala en la pared de la sala de reuniones.

* Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Brillo de pantalla adecuado

Con un brillo recomendado de 500 cd/m² para la pantalla en interiores, la serie UH5J-H presenta el contenido de manera clara y atrae la atención del público, lo que la hace la pantalla más idónea para el marketing en salas de reuniones, aeropuertos, venta minorista, centros comerciales, etc.

La UH5J-H tiene un brillo de 500 nits, por lo que es claramente visible, incluso bajo una luz fuerte.

* Las imágenes reales disponibles pueden diferir de las imágenes que se muestran a modo de ejemplo.

Alto rendimiento con webOS

La plataforma webOS de LG mejora la conveniencia del usuario con una GUI (interfaz gráfica de usuario) intuitiva y herramientas de desarrollo de aplicaciones simples.

Se pueden realizar varias tareas al mismo tiempo con la GUI intuitiva.

Revestimiento de protección

En distintos lugares, la serie UH5J-H no puede evitar la exposición a entornos que contengan polvo, humedad, etc., lo que puede obstaculizar el rendimiento con el tiempo. El revestimiento de protección en el tablero de alimentación reduce los riesgos, protegiendo la serie UH5J-H de la sal, el polvo, el polvo de hierro, la humedad, etc.

La UH5J-H tiene un revestimiento de protección en el tablero de alimentación para proteger la pared de video incluso en un ambiente salado o húmedo.

* Las imágenes reales (pantalla de señalización) disponibles pueden diferir de las imágenes que se muestran a modo de ejemplo.

Gestión de contenido móvil

Con la aplicación Promota*, puedes crear un perfil de tienda y obtener recomendaciones de plantillas. Los usuarios pueden personalizar las plantillas según sea necesario y crear y gestionar el contenido con facilidad en las PC, pero también en los dispositivos móviles.

En una tienda de ropa, un usuario está utilizando la aplicación para producir contenido promocional para mostrarlo en la UH5J-H instalada en la pared de la tienda.

* Promota de LG se puede descargar en la App Store y en Google Play Store. (No disponible para la región de Europa/CIS)
* En Corea, el nombre no es Promota, sino Mustard.

La UH5J-H tiene certificación IP5x, por lo que está protegida contra el polvo y tiene menos riesgo de degradación del rendimiento.

Diseño con certificación IP5x

La certificación a prueba de polvo IP5x garantiza que el producto esté protegido contra el polvo, lo que elimina el riesgo de degradación del rendimiento.

 

El sistema de control AV ayuda a los usuarios a controlar la UH5J-H.

Compatible con el sistema de control AV

La serie UH5J-H está certificada por Crestron Connected® para una alta compatibilidad con los controles profesionales de AV con el fin de conseguir una integración perfecta y un control automatizado*, lo que aumenta la eficiencia de la gestión empresarial.

* Control basado en la red
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

Relación de aspecto

16:9

Tipo de luz de fondo

Borde

Brillo

500nit (Typ.)

Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

1.07 mil millones de colores

Gama de colores

BT709 95%

Relación de contraste

1,100:1

Dinámica CR

1,000,000:1

Vida útil

50,000 horas (típ.)

Resolución nativa

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

24/7

Tecnología de paneles

IPS

Retrato/Paisaje

Sí/Sí

QWP (Placa de cuarto de onda)

N/D

Frecuencia de actualización

120Hz

Tiempo de respuesta

8ms (G to G)

Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

86

Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

Haze 28%

Transparencia

N/D

Ángulo de visión (AxV)

178º x 178º

CONECTIVIDAD

Entrada de audio

Salida de audio

Conexión en cadena

Entrada: HDMI, DP / Salida: HDMI

DP In

SÍ (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

Salida de DP

NO

Entrada DVI-D

SÍ (HDCP 1.4)

Salida de altavoz externo

NO

Entrada HDMI

SÍ (3ea)

Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

2.2/1.4

Salida de HDMI

Entrada de infrarrojos

Salida de infrarrojos

NO

Entrada RGB

NO

Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

SÍ (1ea)

Salida RJ45 (LAN)

NO

Entrada RS232C

Salida RS232C

USB táctil

NO

Entrada USB

USB 2.0 tipo A (1ea)

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

Color del marco

Black

Ancho del marco

Even bezel : 14.3mm

Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

2073 x 1250 x 285mm

Manija

Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

1926.2 x 1097.2 x 60.6mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

Dimensión del monitor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad)

N/D

Peso empaquetado

72.5Kg (With Pallet)

Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

600 x 400 mm

Peso (Cabezal)

49.0Kg

Peso (Cabezal + Soporte)

N/D

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

Sensor de brillo automático

Sensor BLU

NO

Sensor de corriente

NO

VENTILADOR (Incorporado)

NO

Sensor de humedad

NO

Memoria interna (eMMC)

16 GB

Llave local de operación

Sensor de píxeles

NO

Indicador de encendido

NO

Sensor de proximidad

NO

Sensor de temperatura

Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

ID de configuración automática

Sincronización de retroiluminación

NO

Faro

Imagen del logotipo de arranque

Compensación de brillo

NO

Certificación Cisco

Administrador de control

Crestron Connected

Rotación de entrada externa

Conmutador

Reproducción sin obstáculos

Administrador de grupo

HDMI-CEC

Método ISM

Programación de contenidos locales

Sincronización de red local

Network Ready

Imagen sin señal

Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

webOS 6.0

PBP

SI (4PBP)

PIP

Reproducir vía URL

modo PM

Pro:Idiom

Sincronización RS232C

Inversión de escaneo

NO

Rotación de pantalla

Compartir pantalla

Configuración de clonación de datos

Configuración del servidor de SI

Ahorro de energía inteligente

SNMP

Estado del envío

Configuración del modo mosaico

USB Plug & Play

Etiqueta de video

SÍ (4 etiquetas de video)

Despertador en LAN

webRTC

Ajuste de blanco y negro por escala de grises

NO

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

Humedad de funcionamiento

10 % to 80 %

Temperatura de funcionamiento

0 °C to 40 °C

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Tipo de alimentación

Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

683 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 888 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Máx.

260W

Apagado

0.5W

Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

140W

Típ.

200W

SONIDO

Altavoz (incorporado)

SÍ (10W x 2)

CERTIFICACIÓN

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT (solo en los Estados Unidos)

NO

ErP/Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

Seguridad

CB / NRTL

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

Potencia OPS integrada

NO

Compatible con tipo OPS

Sí (Acceso a red inalámbrica)

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

Connected Care

CMS móvil

Promota

Sí (No disponible para UE/CIS)

Nube SuperSign

SuperSign CMS

SuperSign Control+

SuperSign WB

IDIOMA

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESORIO

Básico

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Opcional

OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

Luz solar directa

N/D

Calificación IP

N/D

Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

N/D

Protección de energía

N/D

Calibración inteligente

N/D

Inclinación (boca abajo)

N/D

Inclinación (boca arriba)

N/D

