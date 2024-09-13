About Cookies on This Site

Televisor Smart para hotel 4K UHD Pro:Centric® 65'' con webOS23

Televisor Smart para hotel 4K UHD Pro:Centric® 65'' con webOS23

65UM670H0UG

Televisor Smart para hotel 4K UHD Pro:Centric® 65'' con webOS23

front view

Hotel TV Smart 4K UHD con Pro:Centric Direct

En una sencilla habitación de hotel con vistas al mar, hay una televisión en un estante de pared. El paisaje azul del mar aparece brillante y nítido en la pantalla de la televisión.

* 55 pulgadas

** Todas las imágenes de esta página son meramente ilustrativas.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud mejora la usabilidad de la solución de CMS de la empresa y la transición a la nube del sistema, reforzando el servicio de la solución para terceros. También ofrece varias plantillas de diseño, una mejor recopilación de datos y una plataforma de análisis con un llamativo panel de control. Además, con la nueva función, el Creador de aplicaciones móviles te permite simplificar el proceso de configurar servicios de conserjería en dispositivos móviles para los huéspedes. A través de esta función, la solicitud del huésped se atenderá de forma inmediata.

Persona trabajando con Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

La solución de gestión de contenidos para hoteles Pro:Centric Direct ofrece herramientas de edición fáciles y sencillas, que facilitan la gestión remota desde redes IP y de servicios con un solo clic. La solución Pro:Centric Direct permite a los usuarios editar fácilmente su interfaz al proporcionar una interfaz personalizada y gestiona eficazmente todas las televisiones de la habitación. La versión más reciente de PCD ofrece control en la habitación basado en el IoT, así como función de control por voz a través del Procesamiento del lenguaje natural (PLN) de LG. Estas funciones relacionadas con el IoT y la voz te servirán de punto de partida para adaptarte a las habitaciones de hotel de la siguiente generación mediante inteligencia artificial.

Una persona está gestionando algunos contenidos y ajustes de la televisión en el hotel utilizando la solución Pro:Centric Direct por medio de un servidor.

* Es posible que algunas funciones no sean compatibles en función de las versiones de PCD.

Fácil acceso a la
aplicación Netflix con Pro:Centric Direct

Pro:Centric Direct, la solución de gestión de contenidos para hoteles fácil y sencilla, crea una experiencia memorable para tus clientes. Especialmente, se puede activar la aplicación Netflix

(es necesario tener una suscripción a Netflix).

Pro:Idiom para proteger HDTV y otros contenidos digitales de alto valor.

La UM777H está instalada armoniosamente en la habitación del hotel y la vista lateral se amplía para mostrarla.

Profundidad delgada para un aspecto elegante

Con un diseño delgado con una profundidad de 29.7 mm (1.16 pulgadas), la serie UM777H se integra a la perfección en los interiores, creando un aspecto moderno para los huéspedes.

Con la función SoftAP del televisor, puede conectar otros dispositivos, como teléfonos móviles, computadoras portátiles y tabletas.

SoftAP

El punto de acceso habilitado por software (SoftAP) es una función Wi-Fi “virtual” que utiliza la televisión como punto de acceso inalámbrico, lo que permite a los invitados conectar sus propios dispositivos al SoftAP.

Pro:Idiom

La tecnología de gestión de derechos digitales (DRM) facilita el acceso a contenidos de primera calidad para contribuir a una implantación rápida y amplia de la televisión de alta definición y otros contenidos digitales de alto valor.

Pro:Idiom para proteger HDTV y otros contenidos digitales de alto valor.

