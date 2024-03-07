About Cookies on This Site

Nueva Señalización Estándar UHD de alta visibilidad UH5J-M

75UH5J-M

Nueva Señalización Estándar UHD de alta visibilidad UH5J-M

Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Nueva High Haze UHD Standard Signage

Nueva High Haze UHD Standard Signage

*Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Brillo de pantalla adaptado

Con un brillo recomendado de 500 cd/m² para pantallas en interiores, la serie UH5J-H ofrece contenido claro y atrae la atención del público, lo que la convierte en la pantalla ideal para marketing en salas de reuniones, aeropuertos, comercios minoristas, centros comerciales, etc.

Brillo de pantalla adaptado

*Las imágenes reales disponibles pueden diferir de las imágenes de ejemplo que se muestran.

Alto rendimiento con webOS

La plataforma webOS de LG mejora la experiencia del usuario con una interfaz intuitiva y herramientas sencillas.

Alto rendimiento con webOS

Revestimiento duradero

La serie UH5J-M puede exponerse a entornos que contienen polvo, humedad, etc., sin empeorar su rendimiento. El revestimiento de la placa de alimentación reduce cualquier riesgo al proteger la pantalla de la sal, el polvo, el polvo de hierro, la humedad, etc.

Revestimiento duradero

*Las imágenes reales disponibles pueden diferir de las imágenes de ejemplo que se muestran.

Diseño certificado IP5x

Diseño certificado IP5x

La certificación a prueba de polvo IP5x garantiza que el producto esté protegido contra el polvo, manteniendo su pleno rendimiento.

Compatible con el sistema de control AV

Compatible con el sistema de control AV

La serie UH5J-H es compatible con Crestron Connected® para lograr una alta compatibilidad con los controles audiovisuales profesionales y conseguir una integración perfecta y un control automatizado*, impulsando la eficiencia de la gestión empresarial.

*Control basado en la red

Todas las especificaciones

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Control remoto (incluye batería 2ea), cable de alimentación, QSG, libro de regulación, teléfono a RS232C género

  • Opcional

    Kit OPS (KT-OPSF), LSW640A / B (montaje en pared)

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    Inglés, francés, alemán, español, italiano, coreano, chino (simplificado), chino (original), portugués (Brasil), sueco, finlandés, noruego, danés, ruso, japonés, portugués (Europa), holandés, checo, griego, turco, árabe

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    75

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Borde

  • Brillo

    500 nit (típ.)

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    10 bits, 1.07 mil millones de colores

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 72%

  • Relación de contraste

    1,100:1

  • Dinámica CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Vida útil

    50,000 h (tipo)

  • Resolución nativa

    3.840 x 2.160 (UHD)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    Sí/Sí

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    120 Hz

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    6ms (gris a gris)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    28%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178 x 178

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    CA 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Potencia incorporada

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • EMC

    FCC Clase “A” / CE / KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    Sí (NewErP)

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % a 80 %

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C a 40 °C

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    614.25 BTU/Hr (típico), 887.25 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)

  • DPM

    0,5W

  • Máx.

    260W (por determinar)

  • Apagado

    0,5 W

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

    126 W (por confirmar)

  • Típ.

    180W (por determinar)

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm (sin manija ni logo de LG)

  • Color del marco

    Negro

  • Ancho del marco

    Bisel uniforme: 14.3 mm

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1816 x 1123 x 228 mm

  • Manija

  • Peso empaquetado

    51,2Kg

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    600x400

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    41,5Kg

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    HDMI (3, HDMI1/HDMI2: HDCP 2.2/1.4, HDMI3: HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP1.4), Entrada de audio, RS232C IN (1, conector telefónico de 4 pines), RJ45 (LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Tipo A(1)

  • Salida de HDMI

    Salida HDMI, salida de audio, salida RS232C (1, conector telefónico de 4 pines)

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • CMS móvil

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

    Sí / Sí

  • SuperSign WB

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

Para obtener acceso a más documentación y recursos técnicos, visita la LG B2B Partner Portal.