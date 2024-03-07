About Cookies on This Site

One:Quick Works para Zoom Rooms

55CT5WN-B

One:Quick Works para Zoom Rooms

Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

One:Quick Works
para Zoom Rooms

Personas participan en una videoconferencia de Zoom con LG One:Quick Works.

* Todas las imágenes que aparecen en esta página tienen únicamente fines ilustrativos.

Hay varios primeros planos de One:Quick Works para mostrar la cámara integrada, el altavoz, el micrófono y la función de anotación.

Solución integral de videoconferencias

Configurar una videoconferencia no tiene por qué ser estresante. Esta solución integral incorpora un PC Windows, una cámara, un micrófono, un altavoz y una pizarra digital. Disfruta de imágenes y sonido nítidos en tus reuniones.

Las funciones específicas para Zoom aparecen en el menú principal de LG One:Quick Works.

Videoconferencias de primer nivel, optimizadas para Zoom

Los usuarios pueden utilizar una amplia variedad de funciones para reuniones virtuales, gracias a las innovadoras funciones integrales optimizadas para Zoom Rooms. Gracias a un rendimiento de video y audio de alta calidad, la sinergia está a tu alcance.

* Es posible que la pantalla real difiera de la imagen.

Según la posición de los asistentes a la reunión, la cámara puede cambiar el enfoque de sus caras de forma óptima.

Auto Framing

Crea un entorno de trabajo híbrido óptimo con LG One:Quick Works. La función Auto Framing reconoce automáticamente a los asistentes a la conferencia y los enfoca, con lo que los participantes remotos se pueden comunicar con mayor eficacia.

* Es posible que el rendimiento del producto varíe en función del entorno.

Dos empleados comparten sus ideas y para ello tocan la pantalla o toman notas en ella.

Multi-Touch y Anotaciones

Gracias a la tecnología In-Cell Touch, One:Quick Works permite trabajar en equipo visualmente de forma más intuitiva. Gracias a su función multitáctil de 10 puntos, la pizarra digital de Zoom permite a los usuarios tomar notas y esbozar ideas, a la vez que realizan presentaciones o intercambian ideas.

* Se suministra un lápiz táctil (1 unidad)

One:Quick Works se puede instalar montado en la pared o en sobremesa.

Dos vías de instalación

El método de instalación se puede ajustar según el entorno y las necesidades específicas del usuario. Se puede elegir entre la instalación en pared para aprovechar al máximo el espacio o la instalación en escritorio con dos soportes de barra.

* Los soportes se venden por separado.

En las imágenes aparecen los diseños elegantes de One:Quick Works.

Diseño elegante

Gracias a un diseño atractivo y fácil de usar, One:Quick Works se integra a la perfección con el resto del espacio de trabajo. Además, aporta una estética más refinada a la vez que proporciona un espacio de trabajo práctico para todos los participantes.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    55"

  • Tecnología de paneles

    U-IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    450 nits

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 72%

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    10 bits(D),1.070 millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    9ms

  • Vida útil

    50.000 horas

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    No/Sí

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ(2)

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ(1)

  • Entrada USB

    USB3.1 Tipo A(2), USB Tipo C(1)

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Plata

  • Ancho del marco

    57.2 / 26.2 / 26.2 / 28.9mm

  • Peso empaquetado

    31kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1265 x 769.5 x 61.8mm

  • Dimensión del monitor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1265 x 815 x 290 mm

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1372 x 903 x 168 mm (sin el soporte)

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    300x300

  • Peso (Cabezal + Soporte)

    26.6kg

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

    802.11ac 2x2

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de brillo automático

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C a 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % a 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    Corriente alterna 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Fuente de alimentación integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    127W

  • Máx.

    245W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    72

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

    30±10%(para HDMI1/2)

  • DPM

    0.5W↓

  • Apagado

    0.5W↓

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    SÍ (10W x 2)

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Clase "B" / CE

  • ErP/Energy Star

    SÍ / Energy Star 8.0

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Control remoto (incluye pilas 2 unidades), cable de alimentación, lápiz táctil, punta del lápiz, manual, libro de normas, tarjeta de garantía, IG

  • Opcional

    Soporte de 2 polos (ST-653TW)

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - TÁCTIL

  • Tamaño de objeto disponible para tocar

    Ø8 mm

  • Tiempo de respuesta (aplicación 'Paint' en PC con Windows 10)

    35mm ↓

  • Precisión (típ.)

    3.5mm ↓

  • Interfaz

    USB1.1

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - ONE:QUICK

  • CPU

    AMD Ryzen integrado V1605B

  • Memoria (RAM)

    8 GB

  • Wifi

    802.11ac 2x2

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • Aplicaciones integradas

    Zoom Rooms (preinstalada)

  • Resolución de la cámara

    3840x2160 (UHD) * De acuerdo con las especificaciones de la aplicación Zoom Rooms (HD, 720p)

  • Cámara_Campo de visión (FoV)

    120°

  • Cámara_Zoom (ePTZ)

    4x Zoom

  • Cámara_Encuadre de video

  • MIC_Matriz

    10EA

Para obtener acceso a más documentación y recursos técnicos, visita la LG B2B Partner Portal.