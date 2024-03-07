One:Quick Works para Zoom Rooms

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Solución integral de videoconferencias
Configurar una videoconferencia no tiene por qué ser estresante. Esta solución integral incorpora un PC Windows, una cámara, un micrófono, un altavoz y una pizarra digital. Disfruta de imágenes y sonido nítidos en tus reuniones.