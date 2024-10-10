LG LED All-in-One LAPA136: gran formato, fácil instalación y máxima calidad visual para espacios profesionales

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Compartir pantalla de forma inalámbrica con One:Quick Share
Comparte tu pantalla desde un PC con solo presionar un botón gracias a LG One:Quick Share. Esta solución inalámbrica permite ajustar volumen, brillo y otros parámetros sin control remoto.
* Se requiere la compra de One:Quick Share y habilitar SoftAP en el menú de red.