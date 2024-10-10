About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pantalla LED LG LSBF Indoor: brillo impactante, diseño modular y control inteligente para espacios corporativos

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encuentra un distribuidor

Pantalla LED LG LSBF Indoor: brillo impactante, diseño modular y control inteligente para espacios corporativos

Pantalla LED LG LSBF Indoor: brillo impactante, diseño modular y control inteligente para espacios corporativos

LSBF015-GD
Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

LSBF Serie LED para Interiores

Pantallas LED en tres niveles del centro comercial para publicidad de alto impacto.

*Todas las imágenes de esta página son meramente ilustrativas.

Visibilidad nítida con 600 nits de brillo, incluso bajo luz intensa.

Brillo potente para destacar tu contenido en interiores

Con 600 nits de brillo, la LSBF015 garantiza una visibilidad clara y vibrante incluso en espacios interiores
muy iluminados. Ideal para centros comerciales,aeropuertos o entornos corporativos donde captar la atención
del público es clave para comunicar con impacto.

Un gabinete compuesto por 8 módulos para instalación eficiente.

Pantalla sin uniones visibles y mantenimiento simplificado

Cada gabinete LSBF está compuesto por cuatro módulos LSBE (dos por sección), lo que permite crear una
superficie continua, sin interrupciones visuales. Esta estructura modular también facilita el mantenimiento,
reduciendo tiempos de servicio y aumentando la disponibilidad operativa.

Estructura de aluminio para mayor durabilidad y resistencia operativa.

Diseño estructural robusto para operación continua

El marco de aluminio de la LSBF supera en resistencia a los gabinetes plásticos tradicionales.
Esto asegura un funcionamiento más estable, incluso en instalaciones de uso intensivo,
y extiende la vida útil del equipo en condiciones exigentes.

Instalación flexible con
pantallas de 54” y 27”

Los modelos LSBF (54”) y LSBE (27”) son compatibles y comparten la misma plataforma. Esto permite una combinación libre para adaptarse a distintos tamaños de muro o configuraciones visuales, brindando soluciones personalizadas según el espacio disponible.

Compatibilidad entre pantallas de 27" y 54" para adaptarse al espacio.

Compatible con soluciones inteligentes de LG

La serie LSBF es totalmente compatible con el sistema controlador CVBA y herramientas como SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare. Esto permite gestionar, monitorear y actualizar el contenido de forma remota, asegurando una operación eficiente y profesional.

Monitoreo remoto vía ConnectedCare y compatibilidad con soluciones LG.

*La disponibilidad del servicio «LG ConnectedCare» varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Póngase en contacto con el representante de ventas de LG de su región para obtener más información: Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
*La GUI real puede variar en las diferentes versiones de webOS.
*Las soluciones de software de LG deben adquirirse por separado.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Para obtener acceso a más documentación y recursos técnicos, visita la LG B2B Partner Portal.