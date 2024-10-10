Pantalla LED LG LSBF Indoor: brillo impactante, diseño modular y control inteligente para espacios corporativos

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Brillo potente para destacar tu contenido en interiores
Con 600 nits de brillo, la LSBF015 garantiza una visibilidad clara y vibrante incluso en espacios interiores
muy iluminados. Ideal para centros comerciales,aeropuertos o entornos corporativos donde captar la atención
del público es clave para comunicar con impacto.