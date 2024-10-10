About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla LED LG LSBF Indoor: alto brillo, instalación fácil y compatibilidad inteligente para espacios exigentes

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encuentra un distribuidor

LSBF025-GD
Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Serie LSBF LED para interiores

Impacto visual en gran formato para publicidad que se roba todas las miradas.

* Todas las imágenes de esta página son meramente ilustrativas.

Brillo superior para captar miradas en cualquier entorno

Gracias a sus 600 nits de brillo, la serie LSBF garantiza una visibilidad excepcional incluso en espacios interiores con alta luminosidad. Ideal para centros comerciales, aeropuertos y retail, permite transmitir contenido con claridad y atraer la atención del público desde cualquier ángulo.

Alta visibilidad incluso bajo luz intensa gracias a sus 600 nits de brillo.

Instalación versátil con pantallas de 54” y 27”

Las referencias LSBF (54") y LSBE (27") comparten la misma plataforma, lo que permite combinaciones modulares que se adaptan fácilmente a diferentes espacios y necesidades. Su compatibilidad facilita configuraciones dinámicas y escalables para maximizar el uso del área disponible.

Tamaños flexibles para adaptarse a cualquier espacio comercial o institucional.

* Todas las imágenes de esta página son meramente ilustrativas.

Diseño robusto en aluminio para mayor durabilidad y resistencia.

Diseño resistente y confiable
para operación continua

El gabinete de aluminio de la LSBF garantiza una mayor resistencia estructural

frente al desgaste del tiempo, golpes o condiciones exigentes. A diferencia

de los plásticos, su estructura rígida asegura un funcionamiento estable

y una vida útil prolongada.

Módulos integrados en un solo gabinete para facilitar la instalación.

Pantalla uniforme y
mantenimiento simplificado

Cada gabinete LSBF está compuesto por ocho módulos (cuatro LSBE

emparejados en dos), que permiten una superficie de visualización

completamente plana, sin interrupciones visuales. Además, su diseño

facilita el acceso para mantenimiento, optimizando el tiempo de servicio.

Actualiza tu videowall sin ampliar el espacio

La LSBF es una solución ideal para quienes buscan actualizar su sistema de videowall LCD por una tecnología LED más avanzada, sin la necesidad de modificar o expandir su infraestructura existente. Moderniza tu espacio sin complicaciones.

Sustituye video walls LCD sin requerir espacios adicionales de montaje.

* El producto puede instalarse con un soporte de pared VESA (600×400) y tornillos.

* El soporte de pared VESA u otros soportes de pared se venden por separado.

Instalación segura con sistema de anclaje mediante cable de seguridad.

Mantenimiento seguro con
sistema de cable de seguridad

Durante labores de servicio o retiro de módulos, el sistema de Safety Wire garantiza 

un procedimiento seguro, evitando la caída de componentes y protegiendo tanto al personal

técnico como a la pantalla.

Protección contra propagación de llamas certificada

La LSBF cumple con los estándares europeos de resistencia al fuego (EN 13501-1:2018, Clase C), ofreciendo un valor agregado en seguridad para instalaciones donde la prevención de incendios es crucial, como centros de convenciones, retail y transporte.

Diseño resistente al fuego para mayor tranquilidad en espacios cerrados.

* La prueba fue realizada por SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services (Shanghai) Co., LTD del 21 al 24 de agosto de 2023, de acuerdo con la norma EN 13501-1:2018. El módulo LED con número de producto (LSBF XX-XXX) se utilizó como sujeto de la prueba. Los resultados de la prueba confirmaron su conformidad con la norma EN 13501-1:2018 Clase C-s2, clasificación d0.

Integración con soluciones inteligentes de LG

La serie LSBF puede ser gestionada de forma remota mediante el sistema CVBA con webOS, lo que permite compatibilidad con soluciones profesionales de LG como SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare. Esto garantiza una operación eficiente y centralizada para tus proyectos.

Monitoreo remoto en tiempo real con soluciones inteligentes de LG basadas en la nube.

* La disponibilidad del servicio «LG ConnectedCare» varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Póngase en contacto con el representante de ventas de LG de su región para obtener más información: Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)

* La GUI real puede variar en las diferentes versiones de webOS.

* Las soluciones de software de LG deben adquirirse por separado.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    SMD único

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    2.5

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    120x135

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    300x337.5x13

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0.95

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    4x2

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    480x270

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    1200x675x72

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    0.81

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    23

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    28

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    160000

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±0.3

  • Material del bastidor

    Fundición a presión de aluminio

  • Acceso al servicio

    Frontal

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    600

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3,000 ~ 10,000

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    150

  • Relación de contraste

    5,000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    14

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    '-20℃ to +40℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10~80%RH

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100000

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVBA

Para obtener acceso a más documentación y recursos técnicos, visita la LG B2B Partner Portal.