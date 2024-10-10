Outdoor LED Serie Ultra Light de LG

About Cookies on This Site

Serie Ultra Light GSCD

Con un diseño liviano, la Serie Ultra Light puede estar compuesta fácilmente por una pantalla grande sin proporcionar una carga pesada a la estructura de instalación. Se proporciona una opción de esquina de 90° para una instalación en ángulo recto sin problemas.

Hay una pantalla instalada en la esquina del edificio.

Despues de la instalación, la pantalla transmite la información con una claridad excepcional bajo la luz del sol.

Alto brillo

Con un gran brillo de 7000 nits*, transmite contenido con claridad y atrae la atención del público, lo que la convierte en la mejor pantalla para visibilidad al aire libre.

* Solo serie GSCD100-GR

La serie GSCD es muy liviana y se puede instalar en el techo del edificio.

Diseño liviano

El peso del gabinete es muy liviano, por lo que incluso si se instala una pantalla LED grande en el techo, ejerce menos presión sobre la carga del edificio.

Mantenimiento Más Fácil

Fácil mantenimiento

La unidad de control (PDU) del gabinete es de tipo modular y se puede colocar o quitar fácilmente, lo que facilita el mantenimiento.

Capacidad de instalación frontal o posterior según las necesidades de los clientes.

Mantenimiento frontal o posterior

El producto ofrece acceso frontal o posterior, lo que permite a los clientes elegir las opciones de instalación según su entorno.

Diseño de esquina de 90° disponible

Si agrega una opción de esquina de 90°*, la serie GSCD puede entregar contenido de manera efectiva incluso cuando se instala en las esquinas.

El contenido se muestra con claridad incluso cuando la pantalla está instalada en una esquina de 90°.

*Requiere la compra del modelo instalable en una esquina de 90°.

Diseño resistente a la intemperie con clasificación IP

La parte delantera y trasera del gabinete tienen certificación IP65, lo que permite un funcionamiento estable menos afectado por el clima.

El gabinete con certificación IP65 permite que la serie GSCD funcione bien incluso en climas lluviosos o nublados.

Compatibilidad con
Soluciones de software de LG

Con el controlador de sistema de alto rendimiento de LG, la serie GSCD es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, incluidas SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a operar su propio negocio sin problemas.

El empleado de LG monitorea remotamente la serie GSCD a través de la solución en la nube y el controlador web.

*La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.

*Los elementos que se pueden monitorear con LG ConnectedCare: placa principal (temperatura, estado de la señal, versión de FPGA, estado de la conexión Ethernet), tarjeta receptora (temperatura, energía del LED)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Para obtener acceso a más documentación y recursos técnicos, visita la LG B2B Partner Portal.