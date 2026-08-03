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Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™
Contáctanos

Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™

Contáctanos

Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™

27MP400-B
LG Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™, 27MP400-B
LG Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™, 27MP400-B
LG Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™, 27MP400-B
LG Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™, 27MP400-B
LG Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™, 27MP400-B
LG Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™, 27MP400-B
LG Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™, 27MP400-B
LG Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™, 27MP400-B
LG Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™, 27MP400-B
LG Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™, 27MP400-B
LG Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™, 27MP400-B
LG Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™, 27MP400-B
LG Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™, 27MP400-B
LG Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™, 27MP400-B
LG Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™, 27MP400-B
LG Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™, 27MP400-B

Características principales:

  • Pantalla IPS Full HD
  • Diseño virtualmente sin bordes de 3 lados
  • Modo lector
  • Parpadeo seguro
  • DAS / estabilizadpr negro / punto demira
  • Control en pantalla
Más
LG IPS Full HD Display : True Color at Wide Angle.

LG IPS Full HD Display : True Color at Wide Angle.

Pantalla LG IPS Full HD

Color verdadero en ángulos amplios

El monitor LG con tecnología IPS destaca el rendimiento de las pantallas de cristal líquido. Se acortan los tiempos de respuesta, se mejora la reproducción del color y los usuarios pueden ver la pantalla en ángulos amplios.
IPS
IPS Full HD(1920x1080)
Borderless
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
FreeSync
AMD FreeSync™ Technology

Control en pantalla

Interfaz de usuario más sencilla

Puede personalizar el espacio de trabajo dividiendo la pantalla o ajustando las opciones básicas del monitor con solo unos pocos clics del mouse.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic design with features of tilt adjustment
Diseño ergonomico

Lugar de trabajo confortable

Sus convenientes ajustes de inclinación con un diseño limpio de cuerpo único le permiten crear un entorno de trabajo optimizado.

Protege tu vista con las funciones Eye-Care

Modo lector

Confort visual mejorado

Para ayudar a disminuir la fatiga ocular y brindar comodidad visual mientras lee documentos en un monitor, el modo de lectura ajusta la temperatura del color y la luminancia de manera similar a leer un libro de papel.

Flicker Safe **

Cuidado de los ojos

Flicker Safe reduce el parpadeo invisible en la pantalla, lo que ayuda a reducir la fatiga visual. Proporciona un entorno de trabajo cómodo durante mucho tiempo.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 27MP400 on March 2021. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
Diseño virtualmente sin bordes de 3 lados

Experiencia inmersiva

Esta pantalla tiene un bisel delgado en tres lados y no interfiere con una precisión deslumbrante, lo que le permite crear un entorno de trabajo optimizado mediante un conveniente ajuste de inclinación.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

AMD FreeSync™

Movimiento fluido y rápido

Con la tecnología AMD FreeSync™, los jugadores pueden experimentar un movimiento fluido y sin interrupciones en juegos de alta resolución y de ritmo rápido. Prácticamente reduce el desgarro y el tartamudeo de la pantalla.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
  • Conventional
  • DAS
Sincronización de acción dinámica

Reaccionar más rápido ante los oponentes

Reduzca el retraso de entrada con Dynamic Action Sync para que ayude a los jugadores a captar momentos críticos en tiempo real.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Estabilizador negro

Ataque primero en la oscuridad

Black Stabilizer ayuda a los jugadores a evitar que los francotiradores se escondan en los lugares más oscuros y a escapar rápidamente de situaciones cuando explota el flash.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off

  • ON

Punto de mira

Mejor apuntar

El punto de destino se fija en el centro para mejorar la precisión de disparo.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Especificaciones clave

Imprimir

  • Tamaño [Pulgada]

    27

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipo de Panel

    IPS

  • Ratio de Aspecto

    16:9

  • Gama de Color (Típ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

    250

  • Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

    75

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms (GtG a máx. Velocidad)

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIÓN/PESO

  • Dimensiones empaquetado (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    678 x 158 x 450

  • Dimensiones sin peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    612 x 362.5 x 56.2

  • Dimensiones con peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    612 x 454.9 x 190

  • Peso empaquetado [kg]

    5.2

  • Peso sin Peana [kg]

    3.1

  • Peso con Peana [kg]

    3.4

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Estabilizador de Negros

    Si

  • Debilidad de Color

    Si

  • Cruceta

    Si

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Si

  • Protección anti-parpadeo

    Si

  • Modo de lectura

    Si

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

    Si

  • Super Resolution+

    Si

POTENCIA

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consumo de potencia (DC apagado)

    menos de 0.3W

  • Consumo de potencia (Máx.)

    26W

  • Consumo de potencia (Modo suspensión)

    menos de 0.3W

  • Consumo de potencia (Típ)

    22W

  • Tipo

    Alimentación externa (adaptador)

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    Si

INFO

  • Nombre del producto

    PC Monitor

  • Año

    2021

CONECTIVIDAD

  • D-Sub

    SI (x1)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolutión a Hz)

    1920 x 1080 a 60Hz

  • HDMI

    SI (x1)

PANTALLA

  • Ratio de Aspecto

    16:9

  • Brillo (Mín.)[cd/m²]

    200

  • Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

    250

  • Profundidad de Color (Número de colores)

    16.7M

  • Gama de Color (Típ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Ratio de Contraste (Mín.)

    600:1

  • Ratio de contraste(Típ.)

    1000:1

  • Tipo de Panel

    IPS

  • Tamaño del píxel [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

    75

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms (GtG a máx. Velocidad)

  • Tamaño [cm]

    68.6

  • Tamaño [Pulgada]

    27

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(D/I), 178º(Arriba/Abajo)

APLICACIÓN SW

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Si

MECÁNICO

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    75 x 75

ACCESORIO

  • HDMI

    Si

  • Otros (Accesorio)

    Tornillo de usuario (x2)