Monitor IPS Full HD de 27'' con AMD FreeSync™

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Control en pantalla
Interfaz de usuario más sencilla
Puede personalizar el espacio de trabajo dividiendo la pantalla o ajustando las opciones básicas del monitor con solo unos pocos clics del mouse.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protege tu vista con las funciones Eye-Care
Modo lector
Confort visual mejorado
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 27MP400 on March 2021. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Movimiento fluido y rápido
Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
- Conventional
- DAS
Reaccionar más rápido ante los oponentes
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
- Off
- On
Ataque primero en la oscuridad
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Off
ON
Mejor apuntar
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Especificaciones clave
Tamaño [Pulgada]
27
Resolución
1920 x 1080
Tipo de Panel
IPS
Ratio de Aspecto
16:9
Gama de Color (Típ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]
250
Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]
75
Tiempo de respuesta
5ms (GtG a máx. Velocidad)
Ajustes de posición de la pantalla
Inclinación
Todas las especificaciones
DIMENSIÓN/PESO
Dimensiones empaquetado (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]
678 x 158 x 450
Dimensiones sin peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]
612 x 362.5 x 56.2
Dimensiones con peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]
612 x 454.9 x 190
Peso empaquetado [kg]
5.2
Peso sin Peana [kg]
3.1
Peso con Peana [kg]
3.4
CARACTERÍSTICAS
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
Estabilizador de Negros
Si
Debilidad de Color
Si
Cruceta
Si
Dynamic Action Sync
Si
Protección anti-parpadeo
Si
Modo de lectura
Si
Ahorro inteligente de energía
Si
Super Resolution+
Si
POTENCIA
Entrada CA
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Consumo de potencia (DC apagado)
menos de 0.3W
Consumo de potencia (Máx.)
26W
Consumo de potencia (Modo suspensión)
menos de 0.3W
Consumo de potencia (Típ)
22W
Tipo
Alimentación externa (adaptador)
STANDARD
RoHS
Si
INFO
Nombre del producto
PC Monitor
Año
2021
CONECTIVIDAD
D-Sub
SI (x1)
D-Sub (Max. Resolutión a Hz)
1920 x 1080 a 60Hz
HDMI
SI (x1)
PANTALLA
Ratio de Aspecto
16:9
Brillo (Mín.)[cd/m²]
200
Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]
250
Profundidad de Color (Número de colores)
16.7M
Gama de Color (Típ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
Ratio de Contraste (Mín.)
600:1
Ratio de contraste(Típ.)
1000:1
Tipo de Panel
IPS
Tamaño del píxel [mm]
0.3114 x 0.3114
Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]
75
Resolución
1920 x 1080
Tiempo de respuesta
5ms (GtG a máx. Velocidad)
Tamaño [cm]
68.6
Tamaño [Pulgada]
27
Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)
178º(D/I), 178º(Arriba/Abajo)
APLICACIÓN SW
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Si
MECÁNICO
Ajustes de posición de la pantalla
Inclinación
Montaje en pared [mm]
75 x 75
ACCESORIO
HDMI
Si
Otros (Accesorio)
Tornillo de usuario (x2)