Controlador Magic Remote de LG TV serie 2024

Para utilizar el controlador Magic Remote, primero emparéjalo con tu televisión.
1. Coloca las baterías en el Magic Remote y enciende la televisión.
2. Apunta con el controlador Magic Remote a tu televisión y presiona el botón de la rueda (OK) del control remoto.
- Si la televisión no registra el controlador Magic Remote, inténtalo de nuevo después de apagar la televisión y volver a encenderla.