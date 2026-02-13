About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Controlador Magic Remote de LG TV serie 2024

Controlador Magic Remote de LG TV serie 2024

AKB76045005
FRENTE
DIAGONAL DIREITA
DIAGONAL ESQUERDA
Rear View
FRENTE
DIAGONAL DIREITA
DIAGONAL ESQUERDA
Rear View

Características principales:

  • Controlador remoto original para LG TV
  • Magic Remote Control de LG
  • Reconocimiento inteligente de voz
  • Control intuitivo similar al de un ratón y rueda
  • Control remoto con Bluetooth
  • Botón del micrófono para comandos de voz
Más

Cómo registrar el controlador Magic Remote.

Para utilizar el controlador Magic Remote, primero emparéjalo con tu televisión. 

1. Coloca las baterías en el Magic Remote y enciende la televisión.

2. Apunta con el controlador Magic Remote a tu televisión y presiona el botón de la rueda (OK) del control remoto.

 

- Si la televisión no registra el controlador Magic Remote, inténtalo de nuevo después de apagar la televisión y volver a encenderla.

Para utilizar el controlador Magic Remote, primero emparéjalo con tu televisión Primero Coloca las baterías en el Magic Remote y enciende la televisión Segundo Apunta con el controlador Magic Remote a tu televisión y presiona el botón de la rueda OK del controlador remoto Si la televisión no registra el controlador Magic Remote, inténtalo de nuevo después de apagar la televisión y volver a encenderla

Cómo anular el registro del controlador Magic Remote.

Controlador remoto Mantén presionados los botones (INICIO) y (Atrás) al mismo tiempo durante cinco segundos para desemparejar el controlador Magic Remote con tu televisión.

 

- Mantén presionados los botones (Inicio) y (Atrás) al mismo tiempo durante más de 5 segundos para desconectar y volver a registrar el controlador Magic Remote al mismo tiempo.

Controlador remoto Mantén presionados los botones INICIO y Atrás al mismo tiempo durante cinco segundos para desemparejar el controlador Magic Remote con tu televisión

* Las imágenes y características del producto pueden contener expresiones publicitarias y ser distintas a las del producto real. El aspecto del producto, las especificaciones, etc. pueden cambiar sin previo aviso para mejorar el producto.

* Todas las imágenes de los productos son recortes de fotografías y pueden ser distintas a las del producto real. El color del producto puede variar en función de la resolución del monitor, los ajustes de brillo y las especificaciones de la computadora.

* El rendimiento del producto puede variar según el entorno de uso, y la disponibilidad puede variar según la tienda.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso neto (g)

    96

  • Dimensiones del producto (ancho x alto x profundidad, mms)

    41 x 190 x 31

GENERAL

  • Número de pieza

    AKB76045005

  • Categoría

    Control Remoto Mágico

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

Busca localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.