Dile adiós a las largas jornadas de lavado

08/15/2023

Con la LG WashTower y su conectividad ThinQ monitoreas y controlas cada ciclo desde tu celular.

Antes parecía imposible que pudieras controlar tu lavadora y secadora desde el celular, pero gracias a la App LG ThinQ, esto es una realidad. Ahora tanto tus lavados como secados serán fáciles, rápidos e inteligentes.

 

Conoce la LG WashTower, la Lava-Secadora que se adapta a tus hábitos y hace tu vida más fácil. Controla, monitorea y recibe notificaciones desde tu celular con la App LG ThinQ con solo estar conectado a una red wifi y dile adiós a las largas jornadas de lavado.

 

Además, nuestra tecnología te permite disfrutar más tiempo en familia y compartir con tus personas favoritas, pues está diseñada para adaptarse a ti y no tú a nosotros.

 

Pero ¿te has puesto a pensar que tan divertido puede llegar a ser tener una LG WashTower?

 

 

 

Con la App LG ThinQ podrás:

 

 

Descargar ciclos personalizados

 

Controlar de manera remota tu lavadora

 

Recibir notificaciones en tiempo real.

 

 

 

 

Y ahora qué sabes esto, ¿qué esperas para darle un toque elegante, moderno y novedoso a tu cuarto de lavado?

 

 

 

Conoce más en: https://www.lg.com/co/washtower

Art-D-900x1080

* LG ThinQ App está disponible para Android y IOS