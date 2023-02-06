About Cookies on This Site

Mejores prácticas pa' almacenar los alimentos 1

Mejores prácticas pa' almacenar los alimentos

06/02/2023

¿Tienes el hábito de almacenar apresuradamente tus compras de alimentos ?

¿Tienes el hábito de almacenar apresuradamente tus compras de alimentos en cualquier rincón visible de tu refrigerador? Antes de actuar sin pensar, lee esta guía sobre la mejor manera de almacenar los alimentos comunes.

LG-Featured-Contents-Ref-Storing-Snacks-03-desktop

* Los modelos de refrigeración para Colombia no traen rack de vinos

Mantén Las Manzanas Separadas

Puede que no todo el mundo ame las manzanas, pero casi todo el mundo está familiarizado con el dicho "una manzana al día mantiene al médico alejado." Sin embargo, ¿somos conscientes de la mejor manera de almacenarlas especialmente sin causar detrimento a otras frutas? De hecho, las superficies de las manzanas liberan una sustancia que acelera la maduración de otras frutas. Por esta razón, colocar frutas junto a las manzanas, especialmente frutas más sensibles como peras, sandías, kiwis y ciruelas, puede hacer que se ablanden y se echen a perder antes.

LG-Featured-Contents-Ref-Storing-Snacks-05-desktop

Plátanos A Temperatura Ambiente.

Los plátanos son buenos por sí solos o como ingredientes útiles para una amplia variedad de aperitivos. Este versátil favorito del hogar se mantiene mejor a temperatura ambiente para una frescura óptima. De hecho, guardarlos dentro del refrigerador solo hará que maduren antes y, finalmente, se desmoronan en una textura indeseable. Guárdalos colgándolos a temperatura ambiente, idealmente en áreas sin luz y con baja humedad.

LG-Featured-Contents-Ref-Storing-Snacks-07-desktop

* El producto en la fotografía puede variar según el país.
** Los modelos de refrigeración para Colombia no traen rack de vinos

Helados Y Alimentos Congelados En Estantes Frescos

El helado y los alimentos pre envasados, que deben mantenerse congelados, se almacenan mejor en los estantes del congelador interior. Dado que la puerta del congelador se expone con frecuencia a la temperatura ambiente, asegúrate de colocarlos en el estante dentro del congelador donde se mantiene más frío, en lugar de en la puerta del congelador.

LG-Featured-Contents-Ref-Storing-Snacks-09-desktop

LG LINEAR Cooling™ Asegura la frescura

Al mantener una temperatura1 constante, la tecnología LinearCooling de LG permite mantener los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo. Dado que las fluctuaciones de temperatura del refrigerador representan una causa clave de deterioro de los alimentos y pérdida de nutrientes, LinearCooling se asegura de que la temperatura se mantenga dentro de ±0.5℃2 de frescura que ningún otro sistema de enfriamiento convencional puede proporcionar. Al prestar atención a esas pautas simples, ¡disfruta de tus aperitivos más frescos y con más sabor!

1. Sobre la base de los resultados de la prueba TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de ensayo interno de LG que mide el tiempo necesario para alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% del pak choi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling. Solo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en el uso real.
2. Sobre la base de los resultados de la prueba TÜV Rheinland, utilizando el método de ensayo interno de LG que mide la fluctuación media de pico a pico de temperatura en el compartimento de alimentos frescos a la temperatura de fábrica sin carga. Solo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

