About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Cuidado de la Nevera. Cómo Cuidar los Puntos Ciegos

Cuidado de la Nevera. Cómo Cuidar los Puntos Ciegos

05/15/2023

¿Has intentado siempre cerrar la puerta de la nevera, pero no cierra correctamente?

¿Has intentado siempre cerrar la puerta de la nevera, pero no cierra correctamente? Intentaste quizás otra vez y el problema permanece. La verdad es que muchas personas solo se centran en limpiar las áreas fácilmente visibles de sus neveras, como el exterior o el interior. ¿Pero cuándo fue la última vez que limpiaste la goma de la puerta de la nevera? En esta guía, planeamos darte consejos sobre cómo limpiar esas áreas ocultas en tu nevera con facilidad.

 

LG-Featured-Contents-Ref-Blind-Spots-03-desktop

No Sobrecargues tu Puerta

Hay un forro de goma en la puerta de la nevera que ayuda a evitar que el aire frío se escape. Dentro de este forro hay imanes, que funcionan para asegurarse de que la puerta se cierre herméticamente. Sin embargo, si hay demasiado peso en la puerta de la nevera debido a los estantes con exceso de productos, el revestimiento de goma puede aflojarse como resultado. Para evitar la flacidez de este revestimiento y la pérdida de aire frío, asegúrate de poner solo la cantidad adecuada en los estantes de la puerta.

 

LG-Featured-Contents-Ref-Blind-Spots-05-desktop

Deshacerse de la Suciedad con Crema de Dientes y una Toalla Vaporizada

Si el revestimiento de goma se ha endurecido debido a sustancias extrañas, el revestimiento puede dañarse e incluso caerse al abrir o cerrar la puerta. Antes de que esto ocurra, asegúrate de frotarlo con crema de dientes en un cepillo de dientes o una esponja, y luego limpia el revestimiento con una toalla húmeda caliente. Si se deja humedad en el revestimiento después de la limpieza, se pueden formar gotitas de agua y causar otros problemas, así que asegúrate de limpiarlo con una toalla seca para completar el proceso de limpieza.

 

LG-Featured-Contents-Ref-Blind-Spots-07-desktop

Evita las Escarchas con el Sistema LG Total No Frost

Todos odiamos cuando la puerta del congelador accidentalmente no se cierra del todo y nos encontramos con escarcha en toda nuestra comida congelada la próxima vez que abramos la puerta. Esto sucede cuando el aire caliente y el aire frío se encuentran, creando una acumulación de escarchas no deseadas. Con el sistema LG Total No Frost, ya no tienes que preocuparte por esta ocurrencia. Un temporizador incorporado activa automáticamente un pequeño calentador periódicamente dentro del congelador para evitar la acumulación de escarchas, dejándote más espacio para almacenar tus alimentos de forma segura. Dile adiós a los líos del congelador y dile hola a una mejor experiencia del congelador.

 

LG-Featured-Contents-Ref-Blind-Spots-09-desktop

Pequeños Momentos de Limpieza Pueden Darte Años con tu Refrigerador

Esta tarea aparentemente simple puede no parecer mucho, pero es una gran manera de mantener la longevidad de tu refrigerador. ¡Asegúrate de usar estos consejos la próxima vez que limpies tu refrigerador!

 