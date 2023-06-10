Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
¡Por la compra de tu TV LG, recibe $300.00 en Cashback!

10/06/2023

Llega a Olímpica el momento que tanto esperabas para estrenar, aprovecha el GOOD SALES de LG.

Sabemos que quieres una imagen detallada, con nitidez y color que te permitan disfrutar de todo tu contenido favorito con la mejor calidad, es así que queremos que lleves nuestro

Televisor LG OLED evo de 55 pulgadas (Ref: OLED55C3PSA)

*Oferta válida del 2 al 23 de octubre de 2023 o hasta agotar existencias, la promoción aplica para referencias seleccionadas. Aplican Términos y condiciones.

 

Compra y recibe:

$300.000 en cashback, para que complementes tu centro de entretenimiento. Te recomendamos la Barra de Sonido LG:

https://www.lg.com/co/barras-de-sonido/lg-sc9s


Recuerda que tendrás 5 días después de tu compra para reclamar tu cashback, todo podrás hacerlo a través de la app TuCash, aquí te contamos cómo reclamarlo.

Base de pared fija e instalación gratuita:

Si ya compraste tu LG OLED TV, programa tu instalación gratuita llamando al: 018000910683, allí un experto LG te ayudará a instalar tu base y dejar tu TV listo para disfrutar.

Lleva contigo el Magic Remote:

Para que controles todo de manera sencilla gracias a su puntero y scrool, además podrás utilizar su comando de voz para encontrar todo lo que necesitas, es la forma más divertida y dinámica de navegar por tu TV.

 

Ahora solo tienes que ir a comprar, recuerda que está disponible en Olímpica, te dejamos el enlace:

https://www.lg.com/co/acerca-de-lg/terminos-y-condiciones/TyC_good_sales_olimpica

