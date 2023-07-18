About Cookies on This Site

El match perfecto existe:

07/18/2023

 

La Barra de Sonido CS9S junto con el LG OLED TV Serie C

Conoce la pareja ideal que te hará enamorarte de la tecnología LG.

En LG creamos dos productos destinados a estar juntos, porque existe una conexión especial donde la imagen y el audio se combinan para darte una experiencia detallada e inmersiva, ya sea para ver la película como si estuvieras en el cine o gritar cada gol de tu equipo favorito como si estuvieras en el estadio.

Aquí te contamos más de este dúo con el que compartirás momentos únicos:

Cuentan con una conexión inalámbrica:

 

Esta pareja está sincronizada a tal punto que no necesitas cables, ya que la Barra de Sonido CS9S cuenta con una tecnología especial llamada “LG WOWCAST” la cual se conecta de manera inalámbrica a tu LG OLED TV Serie C para que de manera práctica puedas disfrutar de esta combinación.

*La barra y el televisor se venden por separado. Para mayor información visita LG.COM

Estarán siempre juntos con su soporte exclusivo:

 

Esta pareja de productos una vez en tu hogar ya nunca más se separarán, ya que la Barra de sonido viene con un soporte especial que se ajusta a la parte trasera de los televisores OLED de la serie C*, para que sin importar si están en la pared o en un mueble, estén uno al lado del otro.

*El soporte es compatible con LG OLED TV C2/C3 55”, 65”.

SC9S-05-1-Smart-Function-Desktop

Una buena peli será el plan perfecto:

A este dúo le encanta el cine, es así que cada uno trae lo mejor de esta experiencia para que se disfrute en casa. La tecnología Dolby Vision de los televisores LG OLED te da un detalle, contraste y brillo ideal para disfrutar cada escena a esto se le suma el sonido envolvente Dolby Atmos de la Barra CS9S con la que te sentirás un personaje más de la película.

* Alianzas disponibles en los productos LG; podrian no estar liberado el servicio en su pais

Están listos para ponerte a bailar:

La barra de sonido junto al televisor están hechos para que disfrutes con mayor detalle tu música, podrás reproducir directamente desde Spotify las canciones que tanto te gusta bailar, mientras sigues la letra en el televisor. Cuenta además con un subwoofer inalámbrico que le dará mayor fuerza a los graves, así sentirás la música retumbar por toda la casa.

 

AV-SoundBar-SC9S-03-7-Advanced-Sound-Experience-Mobile

Llevan el sonido a cada rincón de tu hogar:

Para que te sientas parte de todo lo que ves y escuchas, la barra de sonido SC9S cuenta con canales triples ascendentes que crean un escenario sonoro amplio que se extiende por los espacios de tu hogar para que tengas una sensación inmersiva en todo momento.

 

SC9S-03-3-Advanced-Sound-Experience-Mobile

La inteligencia artificial a tu servicio:

Para complementar la experiencia, la barra de sonido SC9S cuenta con AI Sound Pro, el cual analiza de forma inteligente el contenido para mejorar cada detalle del sonido ya sea para ver películas o escuchar tu música favorita.

 

AV-Sound-Bar_Music

*El soporte es compatible con LG OLED TV C2/C3 55”, 65”. La barra y el televisor se venden por separado. Para mayor información visita LG.COM

Entra, explora y sumérgete en la tecnología que LG tiene para ofrecerte.