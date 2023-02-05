About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
¡Llega la temporada en donde encontrarás el amor!

¡Llega la temporada en donde encontrarás el amor!

05/02/2023

 

El momento que trae: Cashback, combos en tecnología y más beneficios que te enamorarán.

El momento que trae: Cashback, combos en tecnología y más beneficios que te enamorarán.

Hoy nos ponemos románticos porque queremos enamorarte no solo de la tecnología de los televisores OLED de LG, sino de los precios especiales y beneficios que tenemos para que estrenes hoy.

 

El momento que trae: Cashback, combos en tecnología y más beneficios Que te enamorarán.

Aprovecha el I OLED U y lleva el televisor del que tanto estás enamorado.

Pero para que veas que esta relación va muy en serio, queremos darte beneficios adicionales que te van a encantar:

Te devolvemos hasta $450.000 COP en cashback, el cual puedes recibir por medio de la App TuCash. Recuerda; el cashback aplica para las siguientes referencias:

 

OLED48C2PSA

$300.000

OLED55B2PSA

$300.000

OLED55C2PSA

$400.000

OLED65C2PSA

$450.000

 

*Conoce cómo redimir tu cashback
https://www.lg.com/co/acerca-de-lg/terminos-y-condiciones/actividad-promocional-i-oled-u-falabella-2023

 

Y eso no es todo. Comprando tu televisor ideal, podrás recibir: Instalación VIP y Base fija para pared. Aplica para las siguientes referencias

 

OLED48C2PSA

OLED55C2PSA

OLED65C2PSA

 

*Consulta términos y condiciones para instalación con base fija de pared en 

https://www.lg.com/co/acerca-de-lg/terminos-y-condiciones/actividad-i-oled-u-instalacion-con-base-fija

 

Así podrás redimir tu beneficio de Cashback:

Así podrás redimir tu beneficio de Cashback:

Así podrás redimir tu beneficio de Cashback:

 

¡PERO ESPERA HAY MÁS!

También podrás llevarte el match perfecto en tecnología

 

Instalación VIP

 

Base de pared fija

 

Por un precio especial

 

¡ENAMÓRATE DE TODO LO QUE TENEMOS PARA TI!