Enamórate en Falabella con<br>I OLED U

Enamórate en
Falabella con
I OLED U

09/08/2022

Enamórate de un LG OLED TV.
Adquiere el tuyo y te devolvemos hasta $800.000 pesos en Cashback.

¡Llegó el momento para que te dejes seducir por la magia de OLED TV! este mes encuentra la mejor tecnología de LG y disfruta del diseño delgado de los televisores OLED.

 

Mira, selecciona la mejor calidad en imagen, la mejor tecnología en IA y podrás recibir cashback de hasta $800.000 pesos eligiendo el TV OLED que más te guste.

 

Disfruta del beneficio de cashback que tienes por adquirir uno de los TV OLED incluidos en los términos y condiciones.

 

Sigue los pasos y conoce cómo redimir tu cashback con esta increíble promoción.

 

  1. 1. Compra tu LG OLED a un precio especial.
  2. 2. Descarga la app TuCash
  3. 3. Crea un perfil e ingresa tus datos.
  4. 4. Tómale una foto a tu factura de compra del LG OLED y al número serial del producto.
  5. 5. Sube las fotos a la app.
  6. 6. Descarga la app donde registraste tu desembolso: Daviplata, Tuya o Tpaga. En 72 horas tendrás la devolución de tu dinero.
  7.  

Elige el tuyo entre las referencias seleccionadas:

MODELO

CASHBACK

OLED48A1

$200,000

OLED48C2

$200,000

OED55A1

$200,000

OLED65A1

$200,000

OLED55B2

$200,000

OLED48C1

$300,000

OLED55C2

$300,000

OLED55C1

$400,000

OLED65C2

$400,000

OLED65G2

$400,000

OLED65C1

$400,000

OLED65G1

$800,000

OLED77G2

$800,000

*Pasos para redimir cashback*

ACTIVIDAD PROMOCIONAL: LG + Falabella “I OLED YOU” *Referencias Seleccionadas+ Cashback 20 de Septiembre al 15 de Octubre de 2022

Ver términos y condiciones

¡No te pierdas de esta oportunidad y enamorarte de un OLED este mes con “I OLED U”!

 

 

Actividad válida del 20 de septiembre al 15 de octubre de 2022 en tiendas Falabella y Falabella.com.co

 

