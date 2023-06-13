About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Transforma tus espacios con el televisor LG OLED Posé:1

Transforma tus espacios con el televisor LG OLED Posé:

06/13/2023

 

Un toque de elegancia y diseño que enriquece tu hogar

Descubre cómo la combinación entre tecnología y arte puede darle un toque único a tus espacios con encanto y elegancia.

El televisor LG OLED Posé está diseñado para que puedas disfrutarlo desde cualquier ángulo, lo que te brinda la libertad de explorar diferentes ubicaciones en tu sala o cerca del sofá. A continuación, te presentamos algunas ideas para darle un toque de estilo a tu hogar:

Integra el televisor con tu pared.

Blog%20OLED%20Week%20-%20Cuerpo%20art%C3%ADculo%20mobile

Sabemos que la tendencia es el minimalismo y los televisores pueden llegar a ser algo invasivos con la estética de algunos lugares, es así que LG OLED Posé gracias a su diseño que resalta la imagen podemos tener esta sensación de tener un cuadro, todo esto se logra pintando la pared que queda detrás del dispositivo de un color similar, creando un efecto de camuflaje.

El televisor puede ser el protagonista.

02%20OLED%20Week%20-%20Cuerpo%20art%C3%ADculo%20desktop02

A la hora de decorar piensa en que “menos es más” ya que los espacios limpios pueden resaltar ciertas zonas de tu sala para que tengan una particular atención que le de un look muy elegante. Puedes conseguir este efecto dejando tu LG OLED Posé con una pared blanca detrás, lo que hará que se destaque mucho más la calidad de su imagen.

La luz natural siempre es un gran complemento.

03%20Pos%C3%A9%20-%20Cuerpo%20art%C3%ADculo%20desktop

Los pixeles autoluminosos del LG OLED Posé te va a dar una imagen llena de luz, pero sobre todo de detalles, por lo que si tu hogar permite ubicarlo de manera diagonal a una ventana, podrás sentir que la imagen del televisor es una extensión de todo lo que pasa fuera de tu hogar. Esto pensado también en darle armonía y tranquilidad al ambiente.

En LG llevamos 10 años siendo los #1 en tecnología OLED, por eso podemos decirte con toda seguridad que si eres un amante del arte, del cine o del diseño esta opción se adaptará a tu estilo sin importar cuál sea, esa es la magia del OLED Posé.
Conoce más aquí:

https://www.lg.com/co/televisores/lg-55lx1qpsa