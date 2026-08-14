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Lavadora 18kg/40Lbs 6Motion, Inverter Direct Drive, True Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Ahorro de Agua, Color Acero Inoxidable (Discovery 2)

Lavadora 18kg/40Lbs 6Motion, Inverter Direct Drive, True Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Ahorro de Agua, Color Acero Inoxidable (Discovery 2)

WM1873FDS
Vista frontal de Lavadora 18kg/40Lbs 6Motion, Inverter Direct Drive, True Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Ahorro de Agua, Color Acero Inoxidable (Discovery 2) WM1873FDS
LG Lavadora 18kg/40Lbs 6Motion, Inverter Direct Drive, True Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Ahorro de Agua, Color Acero Inoxidable (Discovery 2), WM1873FDS
LG Lavadora 18kg/40Lbs 6Motion, Inverter Direct Drive, True Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Ahorro de Agua, Color Acero Inoxidable (Discovery 2), WM1873FDS
LG Lavadora 18kg/40Lbs 6Motion, Inverter Direct Drive, True Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Ahorro de Agua, Color Acero Inoxidable (Discovery 2), WM1873FDS
LG Lavadora 18kg/40Lbs 6Motion, Inverter Direct Drive, True Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Ahorro de Agua, Color Acero Inoxidable (Discovery 2), WM1873FDS
Vista frontal de Lavadora 18kg/40Lbs 6Motion, Inverter Direct Drive, True Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Ahorro de Agua, Color Acero Inoxidable (Discovery 2) WM1873FDS
LG Lavadora 18kg/40Lbs 6Motion, Inverter Direct Drive, True Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Ahorro de Agua, Color Acero Inoxidable (Discovery 2), WM1873FDS
LG Lavadora 18kg/40Lbs 6Motion, Inverter Direct Drive, True Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Ahorro de Agua, Color Acero Inoxidable (Discovery 2), WM1873FDS
LG Lavadora 18kg/40Lbs 6Motion, Inverter Direct Drive, True Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Ahorro de Agua, Color Acero Inoxidable (Discovery 2), WM1873FDS
LG Lavadora 18kg/40Lbs 6Motion, Inverter Direct Drive, True Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Ahorro de Agua, Color Acero Inoxidable (Discovery 2), WM1873FDS

Características principales:

  • MAS MOVIMIENTOS MEJOR CUIDADO
  • 6 motion DD
  • True Steam
  • Control Inverter
Más
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    35 lbs

DIMENSIONES(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDIDAD, MM)

  • Neto

    686x983x756mm (WxHxD)

  • Embalaje

    751x1072x795mm (WxHxD)

  • Pata ajustable

PESO(KG)

  • Neto

    97 Kg

  • Embalaje

    103 Kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Titanium

  • Tipo de carga

    Frontal

  • Velocidad de centrifugado variable

    5

  • Temperatura variable

    5

  • Nivel de control de agua

  • Material del tambor

    Acero Inoxidable

  • Núm. de perilla

    1

PROGRAMAS

  • Refrescar

  • Prelavado

  • Cuidado contra alergias

  • Enjuague+

  • Algodón

  • Enjuague++

  • Delicado

  • Enjuagar+centrifugar

  • Lavado al vapor

  • Lavado a mano/lana

  • Rápido30

  • Limpieza del tambor

  • Sin centrifugado

  • Pitido activado/desactivado

  • Demora de tiempo

  • Voluminoso

  • Blanco

  • Planchado Permanente

  • Sanitario

PANTALLA

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED

  • Demora de tiempo (hora)

  • Indicador de tiempo de ejecución

  • Alarma/señal de mensaje de error

RENDIMIENTO

  • Nivel de ruido de centrifugado (dBA)

    53

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Tipo de motor

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Función de vapor

  • Opción de manguera de entrada de agua caliente y fría

  • Función de inactividad para cortes de energía

  • Balance automático

  • LED grande

  • Smart Diagnosis

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

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