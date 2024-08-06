Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo Lavadora Frontal - 22Kg - AIDD & Secadora - 22Kg - TurboSteam

WM22VV2.DF22VV2

Bundle image
2 Productos en este paquete

DF22VV2SR

Secadora Carga Frontal - DF22VV2SR-22kg/48lbs -Color Acero Inox -ThinQ
WM22VV2S6BR

WM22VV2S6BR

Lavadora Carga Frontal - 22kg/48lbs - AIDD - Gris - WM22VV2S6BR

Características destacadas

  • AIDD : Identifica ciclos óptimos de lavado
  • TurboWash  : Prendas limpias hasta en 29 minutos
  • Steam : viste tus prendas con confianza
  • Gran Capacidad : Seca mas cantidad de prendas en menos tiempo
  • TurboSteam : Mayor potencia de Vapor
  • Sensor de Secado : Optimiza el tiempo de secado 

Resumen del producto

Lleva a tu hogar combo de lavadora más Secadora, Lavadora LG Carga Frontal 22Kg de gran capacidad,  una nueva innovación con su avanzada tecnología de Inteligencia Artificial AIDD que identifica los tipos de tela para ejecutar patrones y procesos optimizados en el lavado minimizando el daño de las prendas, La Secadora LG 22 Kg de gran capacidad seca prendas en menor tiempo gracias al tamaño de la tina, el sensor de secado detecta la humedad de la prenda y determina el tiempo de secado optimizando el preoceso, experimenta la tecnologia Turbo Steam con un fuerte chorro de vapor reduciendo arruga y olores mas rapido  ¡Compra Ahora!

Desde el Lavado hasta el Secado, todo hecho de forma perfecta e inteligente.

La tecnología Auto Sense de AI DD™ identifica el patrón más adecuado para lavar tus prendas con el mejor cuidado.

Desde el Lavado hasta el Secado, todo hecho de forma perfecta e inteligente.

AI Sensor Dry™ sensa y configura automáticamente la temperatura basado en el análisis de big data.

¡Lavado Limpio y Rápido en 29 Minutos!1
TurboWash™

¡Lavado Limpio y Rápido en 29 Minutos!

La tecnología TurboWash ™ lava tu ropa en 29 minutos. Ahorra tiempo, energía y agua de manera eficiente mientras ofrece el mismo rendimiento de lavado. ¡Pasa menos tiempo lavando ropa y más tiempo viviendo!

*Probado por Intertek en noviembre de 2019. Ciclo normal + opción TurboWash ™ (predeterminado) con carga IEC de 8 lbs. Los resultados pueden ser diferentes según el entorno.

Más Higiénico1
Steam™

Más Higiénico

La tecnología LG Steam™ elimina el 99.9% de los alérgenos, como los ácaros del polvo que pueden causar alergias o problemas respiratorios.
WO-Victor2-BlackSteel-04-2-Steam-D
Cuidado avanzado de ropa con vapor, más rápido y fuerte.
TurboSteam™

Cuidado avanzado de la ropa Más rápido, más fuerte y con más vapor

Cuidado avanzado de la ropa gracias a una generación de vapor más rápida, mayor potencia de rociado y más cantidad de vapor

* Comparado con la tecnología de vapor convencional de LG

Experimente la tecnología TurboSteam™

La tecnología TurboSteam ™ devuelve la ropa a la mejor forma rápidamente y ayuda a refrescar los tejidos y a reducir las arrugas.


Steam Sanitary™

Reduce el 99% de las bacterias

Steam Sanitary™ reduce el 99% de las bacterias en las prendas delicadas y favoritas de sus seres queridos, a otros artículos no lavables también.


Steam Fresh™

Reduce arrugas y olores más rápido

Con la tecnología Steam Fresh™ de LG, puede recuperar su camisa favorita en forma impecable en 10 minutos y hasta 5 prendas.

*Probado por Intertek, reduce el 99% de las bacterias (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa y K. pneumoniae) con el programa Steam Sanitary.

Secadora LG de gran capacidad para secar más en menos tiempo.

Gran Capacidad

Hazlo todo en menos tiempo

Gran Capacidad para secar más prendas en menos cargas.

Dimension (mm)

Capacidad de secado
22kg/48lbs
Neto (kg)
63.2
Panel LED
Tecnología SmartThinQ

Todas las especificaciones

Tipo de lavadora

Carga Frontal

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad de secado

22kg/48lbs

DIMENSIONES

Alto (cm)

99

Profundo (cm)

76.5

Ancho (cm)

68.6

PESO

Neto (kg)

63.2

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

Color

Black Steel “Negro Acabado Tipo Acero Inox”

Panel LED

PROGRAMAS

Programas

14 Programas 11 Programas con Opción Vapor

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

Sistema a vapor TurboSteam™

Sistema de sensor de secado

Steam Fresh™ para eliminar olores y reducir arrugas

Steam Sanitary™ para eliminar bactérias

Sistema de sensor de bloqueo Flow Sense™

Bajo nivel de ruido

Tecnología SmartThinQ

NIVELES

Niveles de temperatura

5

Niveles de secado

5

GARANTÍA

Garantía Limitada

1 año general

Garantía motor

1 año

Dimension (mm)

WM22VV2S6BR
Capacidad de lavado
22kg/48lbs
Neto
92Kg
Panel LED
Tecnología ThinQ

Todas las especificaciones

Tipo de lavadora

Carga Frontal

Sistema de lavado

6MotionDD ™

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad de lavado

22kg/48lbs

DIMENSIONES

Alto

99

Profundo

77

Ancho

70

PESO

Neto

92Kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

Color

Silver "Acabado Tipo Acero Inoxidable"

Panel LED

PROGRAMAS

Programas

14 Programas de Lavado “7 Programas con Steam™

CARACTERISTICAS ESPECIALES

Motor Inverter Direct Drive™

Programa Allergiene™

True Balance™ minimiza ruido y vibración

Tecnología ThinQ

OPCIONES

Opción Coldwash ahorro de energía

Opción Añadir Prendas

Opción TurboWash™ (Acorta el tiempo de lavado)

Opción Pre-lavado

Opción Vapor Tecnología SPA Steam™

NIVELES

Niveles de temperatura

5

EFICIENCIA ENERGÉTICA

Calificación

A

CONSUMO

Consumo de Energía [kWh/Mes]:

6,0

GARANTÍA

Garantía Limitada

1 año general

Garantía motor

10 años

