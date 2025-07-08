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Lavadora Carga Frontal - 22kg/48lbs - AIDD - Blanco - WM22WV2S6BR

Lavadora Carga Frontal - 22kg/48lbs - AIDD - Blanco - WM22WV2S6BR

WM22WV2S6BR
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Frontal - 22kg/48lbs - AIDD - Blanco - WM22WV2S6BR WM22WV2S6BR
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista frontal puerta abierta
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista frontal izquierda
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista derecha panel de control
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR acercamiento tanque
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista frontal desde arriba
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista frontal derecha desde arriba
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista frontal izquierda
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista frontal puerta abierta
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista frontal derecha desde abajo
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista frontal derecha desde abajo
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista lateral
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista trasera
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR consumo energético
Energy Label
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Frontal - 22kg/48lbs - AIDD - Blanco - WM22WV2S6BR WM22WV2S6BR
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista frontal puerta abierta
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista frontal izquierda
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista derecha panel de control
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR acercamiento tanque
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista frontal desde arriba
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista frontal derecha desde arriba
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista frontal izquierda
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista frontal puerta abierta
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista frontal derecha desde abajo
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista frontal derecha desde abajo
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista lateral
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR vista trasera
Lavadora LG WM22WV2S6BR consumo energético
Energy Label

Características principales:

  • TurboWash™
  • AI DD
  • Steam™
  • 6Motion DD
  • Vidrio tempaldo "Puerta lavadora"
  • Agregar Prendas
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

WM22WV2S6BR-v1
Capacidad de lavado
22kg/48lbs
Neto
92Kg
Panel LED
Tecnología ThinQ

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Carga Frontal

  • Sistema de lavado

    6MotionDD ™

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado

    22kg/48lbs

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Blanco

  • Panel LED

PROGRAMAS

  • Programas

    14 Programas de Lavado “7 Programas con Steam™

OPCIONES

  • Opción Coldwash ahorro de energía

  • Opción Añadir Prendas

  • Opción TurboWash™ (Acorta el tiempo de lavado)

  • Opción Pre-lavado

  • Opción Vapor Tecnología SPA Steam™

PESO

  • Neto

    92Kg

DIMENSIONES

  • Alto

    99

  • Profundo

    77

  • Ancho

    70

CARACTERISTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive™

  • Programa Allergiene™

  • True Balance™ minimiza ruido y vibración

  • Tecnología ThinQ

EFICIENCIA ENERGÉTICA

  • Calificación

    A

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 año general

  • Garantía motor

    10 años

NIVELES

  • Niveles de temperatura

    5

CONSUMO

  • Consumo de Energía [kWh/Mes]:

    6,0

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

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