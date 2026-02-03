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Lavadora Carga Frontal, 40lbs/18kg, 6MotionDD, TurboWash™, color Tipo Acero Inoxidable

Lavadora Carga Frontal, 40lbs/18kg, 6MotionDD, TurboWash™, color Tipo Acero Inoxidable

WM3250HVA
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Frontal, 40lbs/18kg, 6MotionDD, TurboWash™, color Tipo Acero Inoxidable WM3250HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 40lbs/18kg, 6MotionDD, TurboWash™, color Tipo Acero Inoxidable, WM3250HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 40lbs/18kg, 6MotionDD, TurboWash™, color Tipo Acero Inoxidable, WM3250HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 40lbs/18kg, 6MotionDD, TurboWash™, color Tipo Acero Inoxidable, WM3250HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 40lbs/18kg, 6MotionDD, TurboWash™, color Tipo Acero Inoxidable, WM3250HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 40lbs/18kg, 6MotionDD, TurboWash™, color Tipo Acero Inoxidable, WM3250HVA
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Frontal, 40lbs/18kg, 6MotionDD, TurboWash™, color Tipo Acero Inoxidable WM3250HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 40lbs/18kg, 6MotionDD, TurboWash™, color Tipo Acero Inoxidable, WM3250HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 40lbs/18kg, 6MotionDD, TurboWash™, color Tipo Acero Inoxidable, WM3250HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 40lbs/18kg, 6MotionDD, TurboWash™, color Tipo Acero Inoxidable, WM3250HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 40lbs/18kg, 6MotionDD, TurboWash™, color Tipo Acero Inoxidable, WM3250HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 40lbs/18kg, 6MotionDD, TurboWash™, color Tipo Acero Inoxidable, WM3250HVA

Características principales:

  • Limpieza Superior y Cuidado de las prendas con 6MotionDD™
  • Durabilidad, Ahorro y confianza con Motor Inverter Direct Drive™
  • Ahorro de tiempo con TurboWash™
  • 10 Años de Garantía en Motor
Más
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Carga Frontal

  • Sistema de lavado

    6 Motion DD

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    18

DIMENSIONES(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDIDAD, MM)

  • Ancho (mm)

    700

  • Alto (mm)

    990

  • Profundo (mm)

    770

PESO(KG)

  • Neto

    88

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Acero Inoxidable

  • Panel LED

    Si

  • Patas ajustables

    Si

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive

    Si

  • TurboWash™

    SI

  • Vapor

    Si

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Si

  • Compatible con TWINWash™

    Si

PROGRAMAS

  • Delicates (Delicados)

    SI

  • Lavado a mano/lana

  • Limpieza del tambor

  • Voluminoso

  • Planchado Permanente

  • Sanitario

  • Lavado Rápido

  • Allergiene

  • Algodón/Normal

    Si

  • Delicados

    SI

OPCIONES

  • Alarma

    SI

  • Vapor

    SI

  • Prelavado

    SI

  • Reserva

    SI

  • TurboWash™

    SI

  • Enjuague Extra

    SI

  • Enjuague+Centrifugado

    SI

  • Mas agua

    SI

  • Temp. Lavado

    SI

  • Velocidad de Centrifugado

    SI

  • Nivel de Suciedad

    SI

  • Bloqueo para Niños

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 Año General, 10 Años Motor

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Pré-consulta instalação

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